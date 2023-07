The skinned swan “Hansi”, who was rescued from the water at a Styrian hydroelectric power station by the fire brigade on April 1st and transferred to the Parndorf animal shelter for an emergency operation, has fully recovered. Recently, he has been enjoying his pension together with other swans, geese, chickens and ducks at the sanctuary belonging to veterinarian Claudia Herka. His shadow, the swan “Greti”, whom “Hansi” smiled at during his rehab, is also part of the party.

