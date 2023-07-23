Thanks to negligence – Naibaat

The incident of burning the Quran in Sweden drew the strongest reaction in the whole world. In fact, the disbelief world checks the temperature of the Muslim world by causing such incidents after some time. On July 8th, the Koran was burnt and thrown in front of the mosque in South West Germany. By seeing the Muslim ruler’s fiddling, servile behavior, social media (which is not the spokesperson of the Muslim people), they are making wrong assumptions. They had to suffer such a blow once again. At the same time, another young man rose up and announced the burning of the Torah and the Bible in Sweden. The authorities gave permission under the assumption that perhaps the anger of the Muslim world would cool down with this act and the illusion of a cover for their freedom of expression would also be left behind. Israel was shocked. Ahmed, 32, pulled out a lighter from a bag outside the Israeli embassy. There was media all around. Fifteen, twenty thousand Jews of Sweden were angry about this permit. Ahmad took out the lighter and threw it on the ground, saying that he had never intended to burn the holy books. He then took out the Holy Quran and condemned the burning, saying, “I just wanted to make it clear that freedom of expression is not unlimited.” I can never burn any holy book. I just wanted to demonstrate against Quran burning that it is completely wrong.

All such actions are as a result of encouragement at the governmental, judicial level. In Europe, America everywhere, the perpetrators of blasphemy and blasphemy of the Qur’an get the support and protection of the Western government. Despite the global condemnation, the same accursed Iraqis were allowed to blaspheme the Qur’an again. It is not publicly supported or welcomed there. In a recent poll, the Swedish public voted against the public burning of holy books and called for the practice to be stopped. The UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution against religious hatred in the context of the burning of the Quran in Sweden, which was opposed by the United States and the European Union also expressed concern that this resolution is tantamount to negating their position on human rights and freedom of expression for countries like France, Great Britain, and Germany! Salman Rushdie was kept in the palm of his hand by these countries for thirty years. Money flowed like water on its security and its dirty and dirty wastes. He was given the title of Sir and awarded with prizes of ‘Ala Adab’. Even in August 2022, he visited America. In the attack of the Muslim youth, he lost the sight of one eye and became Dajjal. The writer lost an arm (due to paralysis). Now he says that even writing a single word is difficult. If I write, except in a hurry, the brain does not support disorder. The nights are full of nightmares. The therapist is constantly working on the psychological effects of the attack. The effects of the attack on the liver also remain. 18 kg

The gram weight has fallen. The cursed is now lying in a New York hospital with a practical image of spitting on the sun, Aya on the mouth.

Allah made Khatam-ul-Nabieen sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam a shining sun… In the last 22 years, the world of disbelief crossed all limits of insolence. Climate extremes are changing everything. Storms, tornadoes, floods, melting glaciers. The sun is shining. There is a severe heat wave in America from California to Texas. Millions are exposed to dangerous temperatures. The fire that broke out in California is out of control after swallowing three thousand acres. While the fire is 54 degrees, the sun is beating down. Those who attacked large populations by dropping the “mother of all bombs” and “father of all bombs” on Afghanistan are under punishment today. France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy have all succumbed to the heat. France conducted 57 nuclear explosions in Algeria between 1960 and 1966. 42 thousand Algerians died in radiation effects. Disability is passed on to children from generation to generation. 50 lakhs were killed in the war of independence. Recent wars are more worldwide. Greece is also roasting. (The wails of the oppressors may have died down after the innocent Pakistanis were deliberately drowned in the sea.)

Every now and then, girls are being robbed in the pretense of friendship and jobs. Liberalism and insecurity are on the rise. The events of the day on either side do not warn, alert or frighten the girls. Neither his parents, brothers Sardhare are seen anywhere. Self-confidence, unbridled independence makes them tartar. The response is ‘bring blades, pepper, spray, stun gun.’ ‘Don’t say anything to the woman!’ Don’t even worry about your safety? Don’t stop being wary of strange men and riding alone with them on motorcycles? The fantasy world of freedom, however beautiful, is actually the source of many horrors.

The reason for such continuous incidents is social moral crisis. A woman’s fearlessness, audacity, breaking the limits of Allah and suffering the consequences is also the end. Men are destroyed by mobile phones, drugs, sexist fairs, concerts. In educational institutions it is everything but education. The teachers responsible for spreading atheism and hatred in educational institutions are corrupting. Under a plan, regulation is using all tactics to corrupt the youth like Egypt. Earlier, HEC had sent a warning letter to the universities on the humiliating, shameful spectacle of Holi at Quaid-e-Azam University, saying that it was an activity against the Islamic identity of Pakistan and should be banned from the campuses. But Speaker Assembly Raja Ashraf Pervez expressed grief by calling the notice of HEC illegal, unconstitutional (constitution with objective resolutions?). On which Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain reassured that this controversial letter has been taken seriously! (That is, why are educational institutions other than dancing, singing and spectacle?) That is, Holi of 2.15 percent Hindus prevailed over Zil Hajj of 22 crore Muslims. (You are a Christian in the state, but a Hindu in the culture!)

India is competing with a 16th-century bulldozer of the Shahi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. Here the insistence of secular intellectuals and professors on Holi is remarkable. In such a situation, why should boys not be bold to play Holi out of respect for girls? Cars and children will be the scene of all the aspirants. Well, a directive from Canadian zoo administrators, the emphasis is important. Our university administrators should also pay attention. That ‘people don’t show phone videos to gorillas. (The woman in the picture is showing the video to the smiling gorilla standing across the cage!) Inappropriate content can affect the gorillas’ interactions and behavior. Animals’ lives should be as natural as possible. If a gorilla adopts an unusual habit inspired by the videos, his life may be affected. Here, the inappropriate content and fair spectacles are turning the youth away from their natural civilized morals and turning them into horrified beasts. Someone is thinking, asking?

We have seen these days due to our own negligence

It is true that the end of bad deeds is bad

