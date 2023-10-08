“Thanks to Parliament, including emergency taxis and expensive flights”

The minister writes to over 60 mayors about extraordinary taxi competitions

“Excellent work in a few weeks! With a decree implemented in August, in closed chambers. Thanks to the parliamentarians who understood the urgency of the provision and made their precious contribution.

We have strengthened the measures to obtain more taxi licenses, increasing the number of recipient municipalities, thus covering all the areas that need a more efficient and adequate service. Now back to work without wasting another day.

I have just written to the over 60 mayors who will immediately be able to hold extraordinary competitions for new taxi licenses, without any constraints, in 15 days. 1,500 more licenses in Rome, over 1,000 in Milan.

For license holders it will finally be possible to access, immediately, the second driving tool, as well as a second temporary license for two years on the occasion of major events, from the 2025 Jubilee to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, with more efficient and ecological.

Regarding the measures against “high flight prices”, I am sure that the supervisory authorities – Antitrust, Enac and the Transport Regulatory Authority – will also make full use of the new powers that we have given them to protect users in the face of algorithms that violate the privacy and to counter market distortions on airline ticket prices, putting an end to fare auctions.

The recent decision of the European Parliament on the hand baggage surcharge and the investigation by the Market Competition Authority into Ryanair’s distortive practices reassure us that we are on the right path, to protect citizens and a finally transparent market and truly competitive, in which other airlines can also increase routes and flights in our country, as is the case in the development plans they have illustrated to us.”

The measure against relocations is also important, to protect the technology and therefore the factories present in Italy.

In just a few days we have achieved a turning point that has been awaited for years. Thanks to the whole Parliament!”

Thus Minister Urso on the Asset Legislative Decree just definitively approved by Parliament.

For more information

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

