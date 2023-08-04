Thanks to the great heart of the people of Prato, Paolo has the special tricycle again and is no longer in debt [notiziediprato.it]

04.08.2023 h 13:37 comments

Thanks to the great heart of the people of Prato, Paolo has the special tricycle again and is no longer in debt

A solidarity contest between the parish and the Proloco of Galciana who immediately took action to help the disabled person robbed last June. This morning at the delivery of the new vehicle

A special day for Paolo Pellegrini, the disabled person from Galciana whose tricycle he used to travel with was stolen in June (read). From today he has a new vehicle and the 12 installments he has left to pay for the old one have been cancelled.

A real solidarity competition between the parish and the Proloco of Galciana which immediately took action. “I’m moved – explains Pellegrini – I didn’t hope for such generosity. Now I have an even more beautiful and above all lighter tricycle, a very important aspect for me”.

In recent weeks Paolo has moved around with the walker, but everything was more complicated: “Finally I can go back to being a little more independent, I went back to buying bread and doing other small errands, I also had a basket installed for me to put the shopping. I still don’t understand who might be interested in my tricycle, but the important thing is that everything is resolved”.

Finding the new special bicycle was a complicated undertaking: “They are not vehicles that are easily found on the market – explained Massimo Santoni, owner of the Coppini Bicilette shop – especially the electric ones. With a little patience we managed to find one that was practically new, and in good condition at a reasonable price.” To buy the tricycle, in steel and electric, a group of industrialists who want to remain anonymous. “As soon as the theft was reported – explains Don Luca Rosati, parish priest of Galciana – we started to move to raise the necessary funds. Then Providence arrived in the form of a group of industrialists who took charge of the entire sum”. Once the bicycle was bought back, the problem of the old installments to pay remained, Paolo has a pension of 700 euros and had contracted a debt to be able to buy the tricycle. And so the ProLoco of Galciana during the shopping in July promoted a fundraiser, in one month the amount needed to pay off the debt was found.

