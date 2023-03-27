We receive and publish.

Professionalism, sense of responsibility, humanity, dedication and great understanding: for all of this, the undersigned and my family want to express a heartfelt thanks to all staff and doctors of the RA Father Alberto Mileno Foundation-San Francesco Institute of Vasto Marina for the guaranteed assistance to my mother, Erminia Stanisciapassed away a few days ago.

Thank you with all my heart to the facility coordinator Gianfranco Del Grecoto all glthe nurses e collaborators and you have doctors Maria Pia Smargiassi, Ercole D’Ugo e Giovanni Tinari for the competence and availability shown in the four years of presence in the center of Vasto Marina, in a structure that represents a flagship for healthcare in our area.

Ennio Nardecchia