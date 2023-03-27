Home News thanks to the staff of the ‘San Francesco’ in Vasto Marina
News

thanks to the staff of the ‘San Francesco’ in Vasto Marina

by admin
thanks to the staff of the ‘San Francesco’ in Vasto Marina

We receive and publish.

Professionalism, sense of responsibility, humanity, dedication and great understanding: for all of this, the undersigned and my family want to express a heartfelt thanks to all staff and doctors of the RA Father Alberto Mileno Foundation-San Francesco Institute of Vasto Marina for the guaranteed assistance to my mother, Erminia Stanisciapassed away a few days ago.

Thank you with all my heart to the facility coordinator Gianfranco Del Grecoto all glthe nurses e collaborators and you have doctors Maria Pia Smargiassi, Ercole D’Ugo e Giovanni Tinari for the competence and availability shown in the four years of presence in the center of Vasto Marina, in a structure that represents a flagship for healthcare in our area.

Ennio Nardecchia

See also  Maccagnan and the FCC funds, "Don't sell us out for autonomy"

You may also like

world heart of the space economy — Companies

Hammel’s Whipped Cream Princess is 50 years old...

Sanguino will denounce a businessman who accused him...

Public Notice “ANPR – support for municipalities for...

In the field on Zemplín, an old well...

This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision...

20 years of SONIKA and 10 years of...

Donald Trump says there will be death and...

Three children and two adults died in a...

“School in nature”, conference in Bologna on 13...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy