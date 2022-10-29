Red Net Moment News October 29(Reporter He Qing, Correspondent Huang Wangxing) The reporter learned today from the special class for drought prevention and drought relief in Hunan Province that from 8:00 on October 27 to 8:00 on 28, the province’s average rainfall was 4.1 mm. From October 27th to 28th, the meteorological department carried out 210 ground artificial precipitation operations in 82 counties and urban areas of 14 cities and states. According to preliminary estimates, the precipitation increased by about 105 million cubic meters.

Thanks to this round of rainfall, the current water conservancy project has increased water storage by about 18.8 million cubic meters, mainly in Xiangxi Prefecture, Huaihua City and other places. It is estimated that the province can increase the water storage capacity by about 28.5 million cubic meters, of which the four large reservoirs of Wuqiangxi, Fengtan, Jiangya and Zaoshi can increase the water storage capacity by 15 million, 5 million, 1 million and 800,000 cubic meters respectively. .

As of October 28, the province has completed about 19.24 million mu of rapeseed planting area, accounting for 84.84% of the total task area. Thanks to this round of rainfall, most of the 2.1 million mu of rapeseed that could not be sown in the early stage have met the planting conditions. Only about 600,000 mu of rapeseed in Chenzhou and Yongzhou still have certain difficulties. The province has harvested about 14 million mu of late rice, accounting for 73%.

The province’s various water conservancy projects stored a total of 24.690 billion cubic meters of water, accounting for 51.25% of the water storage capacity, 29.7% less than the same period in previous years, and the available water volume was 12.668 billion cubic meters. The average daily reduction in the past three days is about 50 million cubic meters. Chenzhou City has a relatively good water storage capacity, accounting for more than 60% of the water storage capacity, while Xiangtan, Changde, Xiangxi Prefecture, Loudi and Yueyang have less water storage capacity, accounting for less than 40% of the water storage capacity. . Large, medium and small reservoirs and mountain ponds store 18.61 billion, 3.42 billion, 1.39 billion and 1.27 billion cubic meters of water respectively, accounting for 64%, 46%, 24% and 22% of the water storage capacity.

According to meteorological and hydrological forecasts, it will be sunny before rain in the next week, and there will be sporadic light rain in western and southern Hunan from the 29th to 30th; from October 31st to November 3rd, mainly cloudy to sunny days. The main rivers in the province will maintain a low water level; the water level of the four main streams and the main control stations in the lake area will be basically the same, and the water level of Dongting Lake Chenglingji will be maintained at about 19.3 meters. The province’s meteorological and hydrological drought will develop slowly again.