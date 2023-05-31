That comptroller election does not start from the call: Senate

CORRECT the single instance sentence in what corresponds to the scope and effects of the declaration of nullity of the act of election of the citizen Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra as Comptroller General of the Republic requested the General Secretariat of the Senate to the Council of State.

Contrary to the decision of the Council of State that orders “to redo the entire process from the call, including, to elect the Comptroller”, for the remainder of the constitutional period, the legislature considers that it should be carried out from resolution 03 of 3 August 2022, when the board of directors of Congress introduced substantial changes to the selection criteria and values, which vitiated the election of Rodríguez Becerra as comptroller and, from there, the declaration of nullity of his election in said position.

This is stated in an appeal filed by the Secretary General of the Senate, Gregorio Eljach, to the rapporteur magistrate of the Fifth section, Carlos Enrique Moreno, indicating that “the new selection that will be made must be advanced from the exclusion of the process” of the mentioned Resolution, which “is where it is affirmed by the Chamber, the alleged irregularity of the act of election and not of its call, since the actions prior to that Administrative Act, enjoy full legality.”

Eljach adds that during the rest of the process, which did not have any defects, as the Council of State admits, the applicants acquired some rights and to whom “Congress must guarantee that, when the process is redone, they continue in the conditions in which they were included in the list of eligible, before the issuance of the referred Resolution”.

As is known, the Fifth Section of the Council of State declared the nullity of the election of Rodríguez Becerra as Comptroller General of the Republic for the period 2022-2026, last Thursday, by proving the irregularity of unjustified changes in the criteria and values ​​of selection that “the evaluation parameters of the participants varied seriously, after the results of the knowledge tests and the evaluation of the resumes were already known, an activity carried out by the Industrial University of Santander, in the first election phase.

This led -sentenced the speaker- to affect the objectivity and legality of the electoral process, also evidencing a lack of knowledge about the immutability that govern the calls, clearly established in the jurisprudence of this Corporation, which emphasizes that the same established rules cannot be changed without justification, much less when tests designed for that purpose have been carried out and their results are known, such as what happened in this case of the election of Rodríguez Becerra as comptroller.

The Secretary of the Senate also justifies the request to start the process from the phase it was in when the Resolution of August 3 was issued, noting that the Council of State found no irregularity in the stages prior to it, that is, in the study of resumes and tests carried out by the Industrial University of Santander.

If the high court specifies the ruling in the sense that the Senate intends, the new election would start from the known list of applicants, but not the one that was disclosed with the aforementioned Resolution on August 3, 2022, but the one that had been formed on August 16. July of the same year, in which the difference is basically in one name: that of Carol Dayana González Mora, who after her resignation two days after going public, was replaced by Luis Fernando Bueno González.

Thus, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra would remain eligible. The eight remaining candidates are: Elsa Yazmín González Vega, María Fernanda Rangel Esparza, Diana Carolina Torres García, Mónica Elsy Certain Palma, Andrés Castro Franco, Víctor Andrés Salcedo Fuentes, Carlos Fernando Pérez Gélvez and Luis Carlos Pineda Téllez.

On the contrary, if the Council of State ratifies the ruling, the entire process for the election of the Comptroller must be carried out, from the call, which in itself implies more and new applicants.

My rights are affected: Rodríguez

Meanwhile, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, who also asked the Council of State for details on the ruling that declared his election as Comptroller null and void, insisted that he has not been dismissed and that although as a citizen and official he respects and abides by the judicial decision, evaluates filing “the resources and demands that our legal order contemplates to restore my rights and preserve the normal functioning of the constitutional body.”

He assured that the court ruling affects his rights as a “citizen and as a person in the election process,” while explaining that “my inclusion on the list of eligible was ordered by a court decision for having obtained the highest grade in the test of knowledge”.

After presenting a balance of his eight months in office, he announced that once he hands over his position to the vice comptroller he will undertake on his own “a legal fight to defend his rights and, if necessary, after hearing the clarification made by the Council of State , consider going to a guardianship ”.

He said that outside the Comptroller’s Office he will have a level of risk, since he has always touched some interests with his administration’s decisions, and for this reason he will ask for protection, although he clarified that he has not had direct threats.

