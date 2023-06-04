That highness, this lowness – Naibaat

Yazal does not like pride and arrogance. It was explained in Furqan-e-Hamid that the rope of Jabarukhar is long but the grip is hard. When he comes in glory, there will be no pharaoh left, not even Nimrod and Vishad. It is said in Surah Al-Bruj verse 12 “Surely the grip of your Lord is very strict”. Therefore, it should be kept in mind that when Allah Ta’ala comes to arrest, He erases the names and marks of the criminals. It is also evident from this blessed verse that his grip is bound to come sooner or later. This topic has been explained in many places in Qur’an-e-Majid Furqan-e-Hamid, but for those who understand.

The person whose ego, stubbornness and narcissism was higher than the Himalayas, who wanted to wipe out the existence of the opposition, who did not like to shake hands with the opposition and who was sitting as an earthly god, is the same today “Look at me what you see.” He is peeking through the door, making a practical image of “Beware, be careful” that someone might be seen as a forgotten person. But the fact is that those who once looked forward to death, today steal their eyes and spare their side and go here and there.

We also saw the October 2011 Minar-e-Pakistan rally where crowds of people gathered there to fulfill their thirst. Then he appeared on the stage and as soon as he came he stood up for prayer. When has anyone seen such a scene? Everyone mumbled at his performance. Writers took up the pen to eulogize and the electronic media was eager to take it to the heights of heaven. Even on their lips, there were signs of shame that there was no way to say anything against him in that environment. It was found out much later that it was all a drama created by Lt. Gen. (R) Ahmad Shuja Pasha and Zaheerul Islam was ready to be his arm and arm. Wherever he went, people continued to cheer his meetings. There was another reason that on the one hand, he used to call out the name of Allah and Rasool from the stage, on the other hand, at the same time, young boys and girls used to dance together to the tunes of the DJ. He knew the art of turning political rallies into musical concerts. It’s as if “Jannat didn’t go to heaven with the hand of Rind”. In this sense, he can be called an actor and not a politician. If he was a politician, he would never have shielded his followers. We saw for the first time in the history of Pakistan that Imran Khan in Zaman Park

The youth and women were shielded and hid in a bulletproof house. With these eyes, we have seen PPP’s scumbags being jailed and flogged. The followers of Nawaz League also endured the hardships of imprisonment but did not compromise on the ideological affiliation with their party. This is the reason why the ideological workers of both the parties remained steadfast and these parties were spared from falling apart. Even today, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s grave gets votes and despite the immense efforts of the establishment, Mian Nawaz Sharif has been elected as the Prime Minister for 3 times while Tehreek-e-Insaf has been scattered like autumn leaves in one stroke. More than 100 panchis have been filled and this process is still going on.

The reason may not be visible to the captain, but the visionaries used to say the same at that time that the people for whom the captain has done his best will never support him in the time of tribulation. The captain can be asked that where is that “Wasim Akram Plus” whose corruption and stupidity he kept defending? Where are Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi about whom he did not want to hear a single word? Where are those Zulfi Bukhari and Shehbaz Gill who were naked in his support? Where are Parvez Khattak and Asad Qaiser? Where is Imran Ismail who used to write anthems for Tehreek-e-Insaaf? He wrote “Rok sku to rok lo change hai re” and became entitled to the governorship of Sindh. Where is Ali Zaidi who used to say that death is acceptable but leaving the captain’s side is not acceptable? Where is that Lal Haveli man who used to teach that dead bodies are needed in politics, if you don’t find anyone else, beat me and carry the dead body on your shoulder? Above all, where is that Fawad Jehlami who is currently in the process of forming a new party? The fault is only of the captain, who is blind to political dynamics, whose eyes fell on the fluttering panchhis and he pushed back the founding members of his party. A review of the captain’s life reveals that his mind was weaving a web of conspiracies from Roswell. In the field of cricket too, he pushed back his cousin Majid Khan and came forward himself and in the field of politics also he wanted to do the same but he forgot that politics is not the field of cricket. He might have returned to the pleasures of “Sherwani” for some time, but he had no connection with the ineffable concepts and understandings of politics. A fascist-minded captain should say that democracy means government of the people, for the people, by the people, which leaves no room for fascism. It can be said without fear of denial that Khan was his own enemy and the narcissism that he kept in control, he showed it to him these days.

The history of Pakistan is a witness that there has always been direct or indirect rule by the establishment. This establishment was also the cause of Khan’s rise and fall. Khan has to admit that he kicked the “bomb” on May 9 and now “phurte hain mir khar koi pukhta nahi”. After the May 9 tragedy, the establishment came out in the open and the DG ISPR issued this press release in the strongest terms, “What the eternal enemy of the country could not do in 75 years is a political cloak in the lust for power. The cloaked group did it.” All the corps commanders agreed that “facilitators, planners and political activists involved in these operations have been identified and strict action will be taken against them as per law. All these evil elements are now responsible for the consequences.” shall be”. The speech given by the Honorable Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the officers of Command and Staff College Quetta makes us think a lot. According to ISPR, the army chief said that those who weaken the relationship between the people and the army will never succeed. The public has responded to the nefarious intentions of the enemy with recent expressions of love for the army. “The nexus between internal elements and external forces has been exposed,” he said. The combination of internal and external elements was meant to create instability”. The general’s statement clearly shows that the May 9 tragedy was not an emotional reaction to the arrest of Imran Khan, but it was a conspiracy, the fabric of which was woven in Zaman Park. From this statement of the general, it is also clear that not only Imran Khan is behind this conspiracy, but also external elements are involved. In such a case, the matter becomes very complicated. When it comes to national security, there is no room left for political expediency or personal relationships. Therefore, there is a request from the Supreme Court that it should also consider its payments. What happened in Ladley’s love is over but not now. It is also a requirement of religion and the debt of mother earth that the most respected “judges” sitting in the high chambers of justice should firmly hold the scales of justice and turn milk into milk and water into water because this is the requirement of their oath.