“That prices are growing at a slower pace is always bad news”: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday on the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus spoke about the country’s economy, and how it is growing at a slow pace, which he considered negative. “That prices are growing at a slower rate is always bad news because they continue to rise, but not as fast or as strong as they did in previous months”.

Lemus explained that although the economy continues to grow, it is approaching a zero level, which would mean stagnation.

“Our economy had a recovery boom in the “rebound” thanks to remittances and exports, a situation that helped us in the pandemic”he added.

Despite this, Lemus highlighted that remittances experienced a slight drop during the year of the pandemic, but later they recovered as Salvadorans in the United States sent more money.

On the other hand, he indicated that the Government’s tax collection during the last 12 months has grown, since, if compared in the past, it was 5 billion dollars and now around 7 billion, with which he assured that the data ill of the pandemic recovered.

“Economic growth is very low, the trend is to stabilize at 0%, if it is sustained in 4 more months we could enter a recession zone”considered the economist.

