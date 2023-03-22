Home News That the museums in Banská Štiavnica were not insured? There is an opinion that the state should create reserves instead of paying insurance companies
That the museums in Banská Štiavnica were not insured? There is an opinion that the state should create reserves instead of paying insurance companies

That the museums in Banská Štiavnica were not insured? There is an opinion that the state should create reserves instead of paying insurance companies
  • During the fire in Banská Štiavnica, the buildings of the Slovak Mining Museum, which were not insured, also succumbed to the fire.
  • As a matter of principle, the state should not insure property, but it should create reserves for damage, says Martin Šuster, a member of the budget council.
  • Ivan Mikloš wanted to implement such a concept more than 10 years ago; Igor Matovič also wanted to cancel insurance policies, but without a vision of what to do next.

During the fire in Banská Štiavnica, the state buildings of the Banské Museum and Jozef Kollár Gallery, which were not insured, also burned. According to Zuzana Denková, director of the Slovak Mining Museum, they never had money in the budget to pay for insurance policies.

“There are people from the Ministry of Finance who say that so much money is put into insurance premiums that it would be more useful to save and only pay for incidents,” said Environment Minister Ján Budaj after the fire in Banská Štiavnica. He therefore did not want to draw any conclusions from the missing insurance. He wants to recover damages from the cause of the fire. This should be the nearby Banka lásky building, which its owners insured with the Uniqa insurance company.

At the moment, it is not clear whether the Bank of Love had liability insurance in addition to its building and for what amount. With this type of insurance, damage compensation does not work like with compulsory contractual car insurance. First, the cause of the fire must be investigated and whether the owners of the building are responsible for it. If they did not have it, they would not be entitled to insurance benefits from liability insurance. Only for payments from the insurance of your building.

The events in Banská Štiavnica once again opened up a question that Ivan Mikloš wanted to solve more than ten years ago as Minister of Finance shortly before the fall of Radič’s government. Should the state even commercially insure its property? Mikloš wanted to

