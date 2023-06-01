“That they comply with us, we cannot continue with this damaged road any longer”

Demanding repairs to the road and greater job opportunities in Ciudad Limpia, the inhabitants of the village of El Caimán took the road that leads to the Neiva landfill. They demand that the agreements agreed in January be fulfilled.

By: Andrea Ramirez

Since the early hours of yesterday, the inhabitants of the communities of La Jagua, La Mojarra and El Caimán of the township of Fortalecillas, retook the road that leads to the Los Ángeles Sanitary Landfill, pointing out that to date they have not complied with the agreements agreed last January with the Municipal Administration.

The community asks for a greater commitment to fix the road.

The blockade that still persists and that hopes to reach new agreements with the Neiva Mayor’s Office, is located in the Caimán sector, there with ropes, chairs, the inhabitants prevent the transit of garbage collection cars, as well as vehicles that They go to the oil plants.

This prevented Ciudad Limpia, the company in charge of waste collection, from carrying out its work in the Sixth and Eighth communes of the city, for which reason they had asked the people of Neiva to avoid removing their waste. Likewise, some municipalities such as Palermo, Aipe, among others that go to the Los Angeles landfill to leave the garbage were affected.

On January 13, the Mayor’s Office of Neiva had made three specific commitments in the presence of the community in general, community representatives and other institutions that were present at the entrance to the landfill.

1. The municipality of Neiva, through the Roads Directorate, will carry out a crash plan as of January 13. In this sense, the corrective maintenance of the sections had to be carried out due to the fact that they were affected by the present winter wave.

2. Given the above, the material will be disposed of by Ciudad Limpia.

3. Additionally, the surface treatment with cold mix had to be carried out for a 1 kilometer of road with asphalt emulsion supplied by Ecopetrol; and for its part, the municipality provided material, equipment and technical assistance throughout the process of applying and rectifying ditches.

The director of Roads, Aurelio Cubides Rodríguez, had assured at the time that, “On behalf of the Infrastructure Secretariat, the commitment is to maintain the sector that at this moment we are going to start with a motor grader, a vibro compactor, irrigator, assistance technique and operators; Subsequently, we will extend one kilometer of surface treatments with cold mix with an asphalt emulsion that Ecopetrol will supply us”.

“We are blocking due to the poor condition of the roads, there are already too many holes, due to the poor condition, it must be stopped and the criminals have taken the opportunity to rob people from the sidewalk,” said Yolima Rojas, a resident of Cayman .

In the same way, Yolima pointed out that Ciudad Limpia has failed to commit to prioritizing employment in these villages.

“My sister is one of the girls who submitted the resume, but they prioritized other people who have political sponsors,” said the woman.

The blockade on the road is expected to be lifted today.

Finally, the community promised to form an oversight committee to carry out the respective monitoring of the works to be carried out.

Opinion the community

Rodrigo Valdés, community leader, indicated that he agrees with the commitments made by the Municipal Administration, however, he made a forceful call to the councilors of Neiva so that they also remember this sector of the city and thanked the officials of the Municipal Administration for being in charge of the road blockade and concluding the consultation tables on good terms.