Born in Florence, the city of his mother, on July 27, 1915, Mario Del Monaco died at the hospital in Mestre on October 16, 1982, forty years ago: a mythical name in international opera, a unique voice for power and clarity in the history of melodrama. In the Italy of Tamagno, Caruso, Lauri Volpi, Gigli, Pertile and Martinelli born a few steps from each other in Montagnana, Del Monaco frequented the world scene in the happy era in which the beautiful country boasted, in addition to him, Giuseppe Di Stefano and Franco Corelli. He was the only one to interpret Verdi’s Othello, an exhausting role like few others, for four hundred and twenty-seven performances, an identification with the character that is not found in the annals.

INCREDIBLE OBSTACLES

He began to sing in churches and already in 1929, at the age of fourteen, in Pesaro, he interpreted Narciso, the single act of Jules Massenet. But during his youth, his true passion was painting (later found when he retired) and, again in Pesaro, he graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts. Then the desire to sing became clearer towards the age of eighteen. He enrolled at the Conservatory of Pesaro and studied with Maestro Melocchi, the only one who later mentioned among his teachers, because he loved to say that he made it himself: “Mine was one of the most difficult careers you can imagine . Thinking of my powerful voice and my triumphs, everyone believes that I have had a peaceful and fortunate life. Instead I had to overcome incredible obstacles and I overcome them alone, without anyone’s help. My career is only the fruit of my will ».

He remembered how everyone, at the time of his beginnings, wanted to imitate Beniamino Gigli, Ferruccio Tagliavini first of all, but also Di Stefano. He tried it himself, but immediately realized that “Gigli’s voice was a violin, mine was a trumpet.” This different style of him disconcerted the audience and he had to fight to establish himself.

A B B B in BUTTERFLY

To find out, during his military service, was Colonel Ninchi (from the family of actors) who also prevented him from leaving for Russia. It was then a very long B flat held in “Addio fiorito asil” which pointed him out in an audition and got him a writing for Butterfly with which he made his debut in Milan on April 26, 1940.

Years of war came and there were many hardships. He sang in Rigoletto in Padua after traveling sixty kilometers by bicycle, having only eaten two eggs. Although La Scala sought him out, he only agreed to sing in that theater in 1949, in an Andrea Chénier with Renata Tebaldi and Fedora Barbieri, a commemoration of Umberto Giordano who had just passed away. An overwhelming audience decreed his triumph. From that moment the great theaters of the world contended for it. The public idolized him, but the critics were divided on that voice of him so different from all of them. She had never given herself a dramatic tenor voice with baritone inflections, capable of soaring so fearlessly. His “Esultate” at the beginning of Othello was something unheard of.

THE ACUTE IN AMBULANCE

A terrible car accident in 1964 seemed to end his career. He confided to Enzo Biagi that still in the ambulance, he had immediately checked if his high notes were okay. He recovered thanks to an iron will. He said: «My secret: many sacrifices and the cure of silence. The health of the vocal cords is silence and I defended my voice with silence. Two days before each performance I became mute, I didn’t speak to anyone. If I had to communicate, I wrote tickets ».

He admitted that he had only spoken under his breath for six months before playing a Wagnerian role. He was very strict and imposed ascetic lifestyles, unlike his friend Di Stefano. He had some rivalry with Maria Callas, but their live recording of Aida in Mexico City in 1951 is memorable. Di Del Monaco listen to the final sentence of the third act “Priest, I rest to you”, not comparable to others for the quality of the accent and power. In another Aida, at the Arena di Verona, the director Roberto Rossellini had foreseen in the first act steaming braziers that caused him to lose his voice. He wanted to leave, but his mother and Toti Dal Monte persuaded him to continue. As a cure-all he used hot tea and a shot of whiskey. At the end he was carried on his shoulders to his hotel by the delirious crowd.

IN FRONT OF HISTORY

He sang in front of Khrushchev, Tito, the Emperor of Japan. He complained of having received more official recognition abroad than in Italy, nevertheless feeling deeply Italian and an ambassador of our country in the world. He left the scenes with Tosca in Hamburg in February 1976.

He spent the last few years in his villa in Lancenigo near Treviso, devoting himself to teaching until his death. Among the many testimonies of his splendid art, we suggest the three RAI videos of Trovatore, Andrea Chénier and Otello, which also make us appreciate his remarkable acting skills.