That was important this week!: Fed delivers almost as expected – Bayer, Telekom, BASF & Nikola in the depot check! – Video

Despite the moment of shock from the Fed, the DAX had a thoroughly successful week. The German elite index has gained 2.5 percent in the past five trading days. Of the 40 DAX members, 32 ended the week with a positive performance. BASF did not manage this feat. The Ludwigshafener could face a similar problem as Bayer has with glyphosate. We clarified how investors should deal with this right at the start of the week in Monday’s broadcast.

Stocks expert Markus Weingran took a closer look at Teamviewer stock on Tuesday. Manchester United is likely to get a new owner. Will the MDAX group get out of the unloved advertising contract with the English football club?

On Wednesday, FAST BREAK editor-in-chief Stefan Klotter was a guest in the stock exchange lounge. Together with host Markus Weingran, he took a technical look at the shares of Telekom, BASF and Bayer. He also had a pharmaceutical value with him, which he considers promising.

Tip from the stock market lounge: Stefan Klotter, FAST BREAKEditor-in-Chief, took a close look at the pharmaceutical industry and found five promising pharmaceutical stocks in terms of charts.

On Thursday Nikola’s shares suddenly took off. The share of the former star in hydrogen trucks has now degenerated into a penny stock. Markus Weingran looked at how sustainable the increase is. He also looked at what the Fed’s decision means for investors.

A few rockets were fired on the stock exchanges on Friday. Cava shares doubled on their stock market debut. Virgin Galactic’s course also made its way to the moon and Morphosys stock quickly ended its weakness. In the wallstreetONLINE Stock exchange lounge was looked at whether investors should still get into the rockets.

A lot has happened again this week in the model portfolio of the stock exchange lounge. On Wednesday a value was bought and a share was sold. A paper from the travel industry was bought on Thursday. Since the model depot was launched – a good four weeks ago – it has now increased by 2.3 percent.

The week at a glance with the wallstreetONLINE Exchange Lounge:

Monday: Nio, VW, ThyssenKrupp & does BASF have the “new glyphosate problem”?

Tuesday: Intel, Oracle, Plug Power & Teamviewer gets a through ball from Manchester United

Wednesday: Walt Disney, Shell, Stellantis and are Telekom & Bayer a case for the depot?

Thursday: Siemens, VW, Hugo Boss and Nikola shares take off!

Friday: Adobe, Bayer, Deutsche Bank – Virgin Galactic & Morphosys are upping the ante!

