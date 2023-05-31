Home » That will change for consumers in June: money from the state, train travel, corona aid
News

That will change for consumers in June: money from the state, train travel, corona aid

by admin
That will change for consumers in June: money from the state, train travel, corona aid

On June 1st, the EU’s Unified Patent Court will begin its work and the European Unitary Patent will come into force. This means that the patent no longer has to be declared valid in each individual member state.

The EU unitary patent is valid in the countries that have so far joined the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court (UPC). So far there are 17 member states. According to the Federal Ministry of Justice these are Germany, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden and Slovenia. Other countries can join.

See also  One of Jay Chou’s favorite artists, avant-garde pop artist Jacky Tsai's solo exhibition opens in Shanghai_Exhibition

You may also like

2.8 million for flood protection app – Rhineland...

Selection of the “Smart Media Initiative for Africa”...

Another deadline for payment of Automotive Tax expires

Mother kills her children and herself

HM the King inaugurates the CMC of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra,...

Laura Zapata, once again summoned to Colombia pre-selection

More than five years in prison for alleged...

In the phase of North Korea’s launch… “Korean...

“Let him investigate all he wants”: Petro to...

Finnish electricity price down by 75 percent

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy