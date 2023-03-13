For the first time since the disappointing elimination of the preliminary round at the World Cup in Qatar, national coach Hansi Flick will announce a squad on Friday, with which the German national team will then take part in the friendlies against Peru (March 25 in Mainz) and Belgium (March 28 in Cologne ) starts. The chances are good that Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug will still be part of the DFB squad after his personal World Cup dream with two goals and overall good performances. In an interview with “kicker”, Flick almost guaranteed the 30-year-old a nomination.

Werder Bremen: Füllkrug scores 15th goal of the season against Leverkusen

“He sold very well with us and gave the team a lot of energy,” said Flick about the filling pitcher – and emphasized: “He deserves to be there.” In matches against Peru and Belgium, the Bremen attacker would be his A internationals number five and six are coming. He last applied for it on Sunday with his 15th goal of the season during Werder’s narrow 2-3 home defeat against Leverkusen.

With this value, Füllkrug not only broke his personal Bundesliga goal record – he had scored 14 goals for Hannover 96 in the 2017/2018 season – but also extended his lead in the top scorers list. Italy’s Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) and Frenchman Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) are currently sharing second place behind the Bremen striker, each with twelve goals. “15 goals are good so far, but there’s more to come,” said Füllkrug soberly after the Leverkusen game, pointing out that the assist for strike partner Marvin Ducksch before his 1-0 lead was “almost more important” to him than your own hit by hand penalty in the final phase. A total of five assists are currently on Füllkrug’s account, which together with his own goals results in 20 scorer points. Only Frankfurt’s Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani is even better in this ranking with 24 points (eleven goals, 13 assists). So it’s no wonder that Flick wants to continue to rely on the best German attacker in the future.

However, before Füllkrug continues with the national team, he and Werder have the difficult Bundesliga away game at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday evening from 8.30 p.m. on the schedule. After the 2:3 draw against Leverkusen, the striker clearly criticized the many individual mistakes in his team’s game and demanded that they improve as quickly as possible. The mood with which he travels to the national team will be heavily influenced by how Bremen presented themselves against Gladbach.



