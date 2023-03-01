Home News The 10 best algebra books
The 10 best algebra books

Algebra is a branch of mathematics that deals with the study of mathematical symbols and the rules for manipulating these symbols. It is a fundamental area of ​​mathematics that plays a crucial role in various fields of science, engineering and technology. Algebra is often referred to as the study of equations and the relationship between variables, and is one of the most essential building blocks of mathematics.
Algebra is useful for solving various problems, including those in physics, engineering, and computer science. It helps people analyze and understand complex systems, identify patterns and make predictions.

What are algebra books about

Algebra books naturally deal with this subject by addressing topics such as numbers, equations, functions, inequalities, and polynomials. These books can be introductory, intermediate or advanced, depending on the level of mathematical knowledge and competence of the reader but in most cases they are manuals that are also useful for university students (at least for Amazon Italian). They may focus on specific areas of algebra, such as linear algebra, abstract algebra or group theory, and may also tackle other contiguous subjects, such as geometry. Additionally, algebra books often include exercises, practice problems, and solutions to help readers learn and master the concepts covered. Algebra books can be useful for anyone who wants to improve their math skills and knowledge. They can be especially useful for students studying math, physics, engineering, or computer science.
Among the best on Amazon we have Algebra by Giulia M. Piacentini Cattaneo, addressed in particular to students of degree courses in mathematics.

List of the best algebra books on Amazon

Below the top list of the 10 best algebra books that can be found on Amazon (Italian version):

Summary table of the best algebra books

Title Author Edition Pages
Algebra. An algorithmic approach Piacentini Cattaneo, Giulia M. 1996 448
Algebra Herstein, I. N. 2010 440
Algebra and discrete mathematics. For students of computer science, engineering, physics and mathematics. With numerous examples and exercises performed Facchini, Albert 2000 464
Algebra Artin, Michael; Maroscia, P. (translator) 1997 754
Linear algebra Abbe, Marco 2003 260
Linear algebra and geometry Schlesinger, Enrico 2017 496
Linear algebra and analytic geometry for online access Anichini, Giuseppe; Conti, Joseph; Paoletti, Raffaella 2019 452
Geometry and linear algebra Petronius, Charles 2015 284
Linear algebra and geometry. Quiz exercises and exam topics Baldwin, Clare; Lanza, Valentina 2016 364
Linear algebra Strang, Gilbert 2008 504

