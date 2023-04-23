The 10 best aquarium books – Scientific news.it

Fishkeeping is a popular activity where people keep fish as pets in a fish tank or aquarium. It is a hobby that is sure to promote relaxation, relieve stress, and provide educational benefits. Furthermore, in certain contexts the aquarium itself is important for the conservation of aquatic life and biodiversity. There are many books, manuals and guides on Amazon for those who want to learn about fishkeeping.

What are aquarium books about?

Fishkeeping books can cover many topics including types of fish and their characteristics, setting up and maintaining an aquarium, feeding and caring for animals, preventing disease and parasites, keeping and spawning, care of aquatic plants, aquarium decoration and design, fish behavior and dynamics, the difference between marine and freshwater aquariology, and so on. People who may be interested in these books include hobbyists, families with children, students studying marine sciences, veterinarians, pet care professionals, aquarium and pet store employees, aquatic researchers, conservationists, and many others.

In Biotopes , readers will find guidance on creating ideal habitats for species within a freshwater aquarium. This 256-page book by Paolo Piccinelli and published by AcquaPortal contains information on how to design, build and manage a themed freshwater aquarium. ABC of freshwater aquarium written by Francesco Guarnieri and Giorgio Melandri, answers various questions for those who want to build a freshwater aquarium for the first time, including how to choose an aquarium, how to set it up and how to keep fish and plants healthy.

In Freshwater tropical fish the authors provide information on various freshwater fish species, such as cichlids, barbels, catfishes, and rainbowfishes.

The aquarium with plants is a guide of about 240 pages on how to build and maintain a planted aquarium. In the end, Marine reef aquarium by Fabrizio Barbaro is a 190-page guide that provides advice on how to create a marine coral reef aquarium. It is the first book of its kind and features five sections based on the practical construction of a 500 liter aquarium.

