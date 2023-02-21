The word “mobbing” refers to a form of aggressive behavior through which one harms, intimidates or creates other types of damage to other people, especially in the workplace. It is a systematic and intentional form of harassment that can lead to severe emotional and psychological distress, often leaving the victim feeling isolated and powerless. Bullying can take many forms, such as exclusion, exploitation, verbal abuse, gossip, intimidation and even physical violence.

Today, bullying is a sensitive issue because even science has shown that it can have a very negative impact on the mental health and well-being of employees. It can lead to depression, anxiety, stress, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and it can also negatively affect job performance. Bullying can create a toxic work environment and can lead to high employee burnout rates and low morale.

What the bullying books are about

There are various books on bullying on the Italian Amazon, testifying to the fact that the topic is deeply felt in this country too. Books on bullying are typically written to provide support and guidance to people who are experiencing or have experienced bullying in the workplace or they may be aimed at staff dealing with and addressing the phenomenon. These books, however also useful for university students who have to deal with the topic, for example for a thesis, often explore the psychological and emotional impact of mobbing on the victim, as well as the characteristics of the same “culture” of mobbing. Some books are more technical and deal, for example, with the criminal or procedural aspects of this practice while others are books of advice and strategies for dealing with the negative effects on work.

Books to read about bullying

On Amazon we have various interesting books on bullying. There is

Mobbing: organizational virus , a useful text above all for recognizing mobbing and for contrasting it (the book describes various guidelines for intervening on the mobbed person, among other things). Good feedback was also had by Mobbing. Process protection and psychoneuroimmunological pathways , especially useful for professionals who find themselves operating in contexts where they have to deal with the phenomenon. In particular, bullying is analyzed from a legal and medical point of view.

Another useful book to learn about mobbing is Mobbing While Managing mobbing in organizations more than anything else, it provides advice for dealing with a phenomenon that today, in many companies and organizations, has become one of the main sources of stress and discomfort among workers.

List of the best bullying books on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books on bullying that are available on Amazon:

FAQ on bullying books

What are the top three bullying books on Amazon? What is the best book to prevent bullying? What is the best book on mobbing procedural protection? What is the best book to understand bullying? What is the best book to manage bullying in the company? What is the best bullying harm book? What is the best book on workplace bullying and harassment? What is the best book on the criminal profiles of mobbing? What is the best mobbing book. When does work make us suffer? What is the best book on bullying and psychological violence? What is the best book on the forms of bullying? What is the best mobbing stories book. 89 sentences? What is the best book on nursing bullying?

Summary table of the best books on bullying