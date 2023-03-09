Home News The 10 best books on childhood obesity
The 10 best books on childhood obesity

by admin
Childhood obesity refers to a condition in which children and adolescents have an excess amount of body fat that poses a significant health risk. The problem of childhood obesity has become a pressing problem in today’s society due to its growing prevalence and associated health problems. Increasingly, the World Health Organization provides us with up-to-date data on the number of overweight and obese children and adolescents worldwide, a number that has increased dramatically over the last few decades.
It is a complex problem which concerns various factors, from genetic to environmental and social ones, but in general it can be said that the main factor lies in the ever greater prevalence of unhealthy diets, which particularly concerns the Western world, and in the lack of physical activity with a prevalence of increasingly sedentary lifestyles even for a population, such as that of children, which is notoriously increasingly active than the average.

What the books on childhood obesity are about

Books on childhood obesity often focus on providing information and practical advice to parents, educators, health care professionals and policy makers on how to prevent and manage this condition. These books typically cover topics such as the importance of healthy eating habits, physical activity, sleep, and stress management in preventing childhood obesity. They can also discuss the role of parents, schools and communities in promoting healthy behaviors and addressing environmental factors that contribute to childhood obesity.

Who are books on childhood obesity for?

Books on childhood obesity can be useful for parents concerned about their child’s health, but also for health care professionals who want more on preventing and managing childhood obesity. Furthermore, these are books that can also be useful for teachers and policy makers. The former can use the information contained in these books to promote healthier behaviors, mainly in school, even in the school environment itself. The latter can use it to develop policies and programs that promote healthy behaviors and prevent the condition.

List of best childhood obesity books on Amazon

Here is the list of the 10 best books on childhood obesity that can be found on Amazon (in Italian version). The last two books are in English.

Summary table of the best books on childhood obesity

Title Author Edition Pages
Childhood obesity: a growing problem. Doctors’ advice to parents Sartorio, Alexander; Buckler, John M. 2007 192
Nag-Factor and childhood obesity Scerbo, Laura 2009 120
Happy children on a diet. Understanding the causes of childhood obesity to prevent it Donegani, George 2009 120
childhood obesity Pietrobelli
Childhood Obesity: False Welfare Madonia, Ignatius 2016 52
Childhood obesity – free your child now Gustavo Guglielmotti; Gustavo Guglielmotti (Editor), Gustavo Guglielmotti (Illustrator) 70
My hungry! Understanding and preventing childhood obesity Cerato, Mirella 2013 172
Pediatric obesity. Manual for pediatricians Nobili, Valerio; Iasevoli, Salvatore 2017 356
Childhood Obesity: Ethical and Policy Issues Voigt, Kristin; Nicholls, Stuart G.; Williams, Garrath 2014 272
Management of Childhood Obesity Elizabeth Poskitt 2022 100

