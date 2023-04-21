Home » The 10 best books on Fausto Coppi – Scientific news.it
News

The 10 best books on Fausto Coppi – Scientific news.it

by admin
The 10 best books on Fausto Coppi – Scientific news.it

The Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi, known as “the champion” or “the champion of champions”, is considered one of the greatest cyclists of the last century and, in general, one of the greatest Italian sportsmen. With five Giro d’Italia titles and two Tour de France titles, he set numerous records and engaged in a notorious rivalry with fellow Italian cyclist Gino Bartali, which has become part of Italian cultural history.

What are the books about Fausto Coppi about?

To better understand Coppi’s life and career, the books on Amazon about this sportsman offer invaluable resources. These resources explore Coppi’s childhood, early years as a cyclist, rise to dominance, rivalry with Bartali and his personal life, including his love affairs.
His name is Fausto Coppi tells the life of Coppi through the memories of those who shared different aspects of his sporting, personal and emotional life. Couple forever is an extraordinary volume that contains hundreds of photographs and illustrations, which retrace the life of Fausto Coppi year after year.
Fausto Coppi is a beautifully illustrated book containing mostly unpublished photographs of Coppi taken by photographer Walter Breveglieri and texts by leading Italian sports journalists. In the end, Dear Coppi is a book that tells the life and exploits of Coppi, as well as the country and the era in which he lived, through the articles of Orio Vergani senior and the testimonies, the controversies, the background collected by his son Guido. The book contains anecdotes from various sources, including its mechanic, fans and the well-known Giulia Occhini, known as the “white lady”.

See also  Council of Europe reprimands Germany for fighting corruption

List of the best books on Fausto Coppi on Amazon

Here is the list of the 10 best books on Fausto Coppi that are present on Amazon Italy:

FAQ on books about Fausto Coppi

What are the three best books about Fausto Coppi on Amazon?

What is the best book on the life of Fausto Coppi?

What is the best book on the myth of Fausto Coppi?

What is the best autobiography of Fausto Coppi?

Summary table of the best books on Fausto Coppi

Title Author Edition Pages
His name is Fausto Coppi Crosetti, Maurice 2019 215
Couple forever Bulbarelli, Auro; Petrucci, Giampiero; Merckx, Eddie (Preface) 2018 536
Fausto Coppi. The greatness of the myth Breveglieri, Walter; Boccaccini, Luciano (Editor) 2018 400
Dear Coppi. Life, businesses, bad luck, the years of Fausto and that Italy Vergani, Orio; Vergani, Guido 2019 263
Fausto Coppi. The first of the greatest Conti, Beppe 2018 240
Fausto Coppi. The romance of a life, triumphs and tears Conti, Beppe 2009 288
Fausto Coppi alphabet. 99 stories and a song Battistuzzi, John; Deer, Gino; Guasco, Riccardo (illustrator); Sofri, Adriano (Preface) 2019 320
Fausto Coppi. Coppi tells Coppi Boccaccini, Luciano 2010 96
Fausto Coppi. 1919-2019: the years, the streets Rossi, Gianni (ed.), Cervi, Gino (ed.), Pastonesi, Marco (After), Ormezzano, Gian Paolo (Preface) 2019 176
Coppi last Pastonesi, Marco 2019 199

You may also like

Tim acquires TS-Way and grows in the cybersecurity...

Eating in El Salvador is increasingly expensive

Denmark makes it easier to hire foreign workers...

the questions will start tomorrow

They sentenced to 20 years in prison for...

500 doses of marijuana seized

Twitter removes blue verification badge from non-paying users

JEP will hold a hearing for ‘false positives’...

Culture: Biancareddu, UNLA and Humanitarian Society centers for...

Child poverty increases in Argentina, affecting 54.2% of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy