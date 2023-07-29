The 10 best books on floral arrangements – Scientific news.it

Here is a range of volumes dedicated to the art of floral arrangements. Each work delves into the world of flowers, providing valuable insights and techniques for creating beautiful and unique compositions. Whether you’re an experienced florist, an aspiring artist, or just someone who enjoys the beauty of flowers, these texts offer valuable information for everyone.

What are the flower arranging books about?

Some of these books focus on the art of floral design for different occasions, such as weddings, ceremonies, and home decor. They guide readers through the process of selecting the right colors, flowers, and techniques to match the mood and style of any event. A remarkable book, written by Paula Pryke, showcases her impeccable use of color and texture, providing a comprehensive guide to floral design with step-by-step projects.

For those interested in specific themes, there are books that focus on making various types of arrangements, including centerpieces, wreaths, and bouquets. These works demonstrate how to create beautiful floral pieces using fresh or dried flowers, offering creative and modern approaches to this traditional art.

Additionally, some lyrics explore the art of Ikebana, a style of Japanese flower arranging. These books, like Ikebana: The Art of Flowers for All Seasons, delve into the philosophy and techniques behind this ancient and captivating art form.

List of best flower arranging books on Amazon

And now the “ranking” of the 10 best books on floral arrangements that are present on Amazon.it:

Floral Arranging Books FAQ

What are the top three flower arranging books on Amazon?

Summary table of the best books on floral arrangements

TitleAuthorEditionPagesFloral compositionsWelford, Mark; Wicks, Stephen2011256Floral artPryke, Paula2018288Done & flowery. Floral arrangements, accessories and giftsSilviadeifiori2012256Elegant and unique floral arrangementsCollins, Julie; Parkes, Tina2014128Wreaths. Fresh or dried wild leaves, herbs and flowersSmyth, Katie; Chandler, Terry; Perers, Kristin (photographer)2018144The Big Book of Floral ArrangementsBocchi, Luke; Bocchi, Luigi2006141200 green and flowery compositionsSmith, Joanna2015240Ikebana. The art of flowers for all seasonsImai, Rie; Ueno, Yuji; Murata, Noboru (photographer); Ricca, Roberta (translator) 2015143Get the deck! Instructions and inspiration for budding floristsCuzzaniti, Irene; Rinaldi, I. (illustrator) 2016187Decorate with fresh flowers. Ideas and suggestions for creating wonderful flower arrangementsMontaini, G.; Romanelli Rupi, A.2004160

