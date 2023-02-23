Home News The 10 best books on Islamic culture
The 10 best books on Islamic culture

The 10 best books on Islamic culture

Islamic culture refers to the lifestyle and history of Muslims and includes various aspects such as religion, art, literature, music, architecture, cuisine and social customs. Islamic culture is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, and in the Hadith, the short stories and practices of the Prophet Muhammad.
Westerners sometimes find it difficult to understand Islamic culture due to cultural differences and stereotypes. Many Westerners view Islam as a monolithic religion and culture, failing to recognize its diversity and complexity. Islam is not a homogeneous entity and its practice varies from region to region and from individual to individual. Additionally, many Westerners associate Islam with negative stereotypes such as terrorism, oppression of women, and anti-modernism, which further complicates their understanding of Islamic culture.

What are the books on Islamic culture about

Books on Islamic culture usually discuss various aspects of Muslim life and practice, such as history, theology, art, literature, and social customs. These books can provide a wide range of perspectives on Islamic culture. Some of them trace the history of Islam, also in relation to Europe and the West, while others deal with other characteristics of the Islamic world and its culture, such as literature or art.

Books to read on Islamic culture

A good book to understand the complicated and ancient relationship between Europe and the world of Islam is Europe and Islamwritten by Franco Cardini, professor of medieval history at the University of Florence.
To get to know Moroccan and Indonesian Islam, however, there is Islam. Religious development in Morocco and Indonesia while to understand the basics of Islam in general it is recommended Understand Islama book by Adrien Candiard, a Dominican father living in Cairo.

List of the best books on Islamic culture on Amazon

Here is the “ranking” of the 10 best books on Islamic culture that are available for purchase on Amazon.it:

Summary table of the best books on Islamic culture

Title Author Edition Pages
Europe and Islam. Story of a misunderstanding Cardini, Frank 2007 371
Islam. Religious development in Morocco and Indonesia Geertz, Clifford; Tosana, C. (translator) 2008 134
Understand Islam. Or rather, because we don’t understand each other Candiard, Adrien; Cottini, Valentino (Preface), Boscaini, Elio (translator) 2019 128
History of the Arab peoples. From Mohammed to the present day Hourani, Albert; Ruthven, Malise (Main Contributor), Brugnatelli, Vermondo (Translator) 2017 556
Islam. A religion, an ethics, a political practice Bausani, Alexander 1999 224
The Islamic world. Brief history from the sixteenth century to today Donini, Pier Giovanni 2015 326
Islam. A new historical introduction Hillenbrand, Carole; Leccese, Francesco (edited by) 2016 433
Features of the Arab-Islamic civilization Gabrieli, Francis 2018 128
Discovering Arabic Literature. From the sixth century to the present day Toelle, Heidi; Zakharia, Katia; Schilardi, G. (translator); Serafino, P. (translator) 2007 450
Al-Fann. Islamic civilization art. The al-Sabah collection, Kuwait Curatola, G. (edited by) 2010 336
