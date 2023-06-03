Home » The 10 best books on Madrid – Scientific news.it
News

The 10 best books on Madrid – Scientific news.it

by admin
The 10 best books on Madrid – Scientific news.it

If you are planning a trip to Madrid and are looking for comprehensive travel guides, this selection of books will provide you with valuable information and insights. With various editions and authors, each book offers its own approach to exploring Spain’s vibrant capital. From practical tips and itineraries to in-depth descriptions of famous landmarks and hidden gems, these books cater to different travel preferences and styles.

What are books about Madrid about?

Some books focus on convenience, providing detailed maps, itineraries, and suggestions for restaurants and attractions. Others delve into the historical and cultural aspects of Madrid, offering insights into its architecture, art scene, and neighborhoods. For example, one of the titles delves specifically into the architectural marvels of Madrid, offering a comprehensive exploration of the city’s urban landscape: Madrid. Architecture and city.
For those looking for a more compact city guide, there are paperback books that offer concise but informative content. These publications, such as Madrid. With removable paper e Madrid in 3 days, provide practical suggestions, itineraries and recommendations to make the most of your visit in a limited amount of time. In general, almost all the guides on the list offer, among other things, insights into must-see attractions and various hidden “gems”.

Other details

The books in this assortment vary in length, with the shortest text being around 30 pages and the longest exceeding 270 pages. While some books focus on providing a concise and compact guide to the city, others offer a more comprehensive exploration, with in-depth descriptions, itineraries and historical context. As for publication dates, the selection includes editions ranging from June 2016 to November 2022.

See also  Return of the wolf - Environment Minister Lemke does not believe that changes to the law are necessary

List of the best books on Madrid on Amazon

And now the “ranking” of the 10 best books on Madrid that are on sale on Amazon (the last text is in English):

FAQs on books about Madrid

What are the top three books about Madrid on Amazon?

What is the best guide in Madrid?

What is the best Madrid guide with removable map?

What is the best book about Madrid in 3 days?

What is the best book on architecture in Madrid?

What is the best Madrid guide in English lists?

Summary table of the best books on Madrid

Title Author Edition Pages
Madrid Ham, Anthony; Reina, Sarina (Editor) 2022 272
Madrid Ham, Anthony; Fornaca, Gisella (translator) 2019 160
Madrid Dahms, Martin; Thiel, Susanne; Sgarbi, Alessandra (translator) 2020 30
Madrid With removable map Bennett, Annie; Risari, G. (translator); Rudolph, H.E. (translator) 2019 270
Madrid. With folded map Miñón, Matilde (edited by), Girard, Catherine (edited by), Gandiol, Aude (edited by), Morello, Chiara (translator) 2018 160
Madrid 2018 192
Madrid With removable map Bennett, Annie; Risari, G. (translator); Rudolph, H.E. (translator) 2019 270
Madrid in 3 days Solina, Luca 2016 64
Madrid. Architecture and city Bruni, Frances; Zucchi, John 2018 207
Fodor’s 25 Best Madrid [Lingua Inglese]: 7 Holland, Jonathan; Wade, Paul (contributor); Arnold, Kathy (contributor) 2018 128

You may also like

Iberia will have 5 weekly flights to Venezuela...

“They gave us 24 hours to leave the...

Comune di Napoli – Calcio Napoli, Mayor Manfredi...

Musk’s worst buy? Twitter is now only worth...

Erdogan takes possession of a new mandate in...

AIF Award – “Filippo Basile” 2023, the “COMPASS”...

The need of the hour for the PDM...

‘Indigenous women victims of sexual violence suffer in...

Cybercrime, threats in Italy more than halved but...

The son of tennis player Anna Zaporozhanova died...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy