Home » The 10 best books on Maria Callas – Scientific news.it
News

The 10 best books on Maria Callas – Scientific news.it

by admin
The 10 best books on Maria Callas – Scientific news.it

Are you fascinated by the legendary soprano Maria Callas? If so, you’re in for a treat with this selection of books delving into her fascinating life and career. These titles provide unique perspectives and comprehensive insights into the world of this opera singer. Her books cover various aspects of her life, including personal letters, professional achievements, romantic relationships, and her impact on the world of opera.

What are the books about Maria Callas about?

The books provide insights into his life, both personal and professional, shedding light on his successes and challenges. Some lyrics focus on specific elements of Callas’ career, such as her sublime performances recorded on disc, as highlighted in The domestic melomaniac. Additionally, there are works that delve into her passionate voice, her impact on the world of opera, and her artistic legacy. Each book offers a unique perspective and contributes to a comprehensive understanding of Maria Callas’ book.
Other titles offer a deep dive into her personal correspondence, providing a genuine look into her thoughts and emotions. These are collections of unpublished letters and memoirs, such as I, Mary. Unpublished letters and memoirs e Maria Callas. Love letterswhich allow readers to better understand the complex personality of this extraordinary singer.
Other texts are real biographies that explore the overall journey of Maria Callas. They meticulously analyze her professional successes and at the same time also her private life, like The divine: Maria Callas, the voice of passion.

Other details

The oldest book on the list is Maria Callas while the most recent edition is instead 100 years of Maria Callaspublished by Arcana in 2023. Then there are editions from the 2000s and 2010s, as well as some from the 2020s.
Some of the books have been published by important publishing houses, such as Mondadori, Rizzoli, Giunti.
There is one book that stands out as the longest, at over 550 pages, that is I, Mary.

List of the best books on Maria Callas on Amazon

And now the list of the 10 best books on Maria Callas that are present on Amazon Italy version:

FAQ on books about Maria Callas

What are the top three Maria Callas books on Amazon?

What is the best book of letters by Maria Callas?

What is the best biography of Maria Callas?

What is the best book on Maria Callas in the memories of those who knew her?

What is the best love letter book by Maria Callas?

What is the best picture book about Maria Callas?

Summary table of the best books on Maria Callas

Title Author Edition Pages
I, Mary. Unpublished letters and memoirs Callas, Maria; Volf, Tom (editor), Visentini, Gustavo (translator) 2019 555
The divine: Maria Callas, the voice of passion Marly, Michelle; Dilaghi, Sofia (translator) 2021 418
The domestic melomaniac. Maria Callas and other writings on the work During, Alessandro 2017 174
Maria Callas. The art of amazement Bragaglia, Leonardo; Pretolani, P. (edited by) 2006 128
100 years of Maria Callas: In the memories of those who knew her Bagarotti, Eleanor 2023 224
Maria Callas. Lived by art, lived by love LelaitHelo, David; Favaro, S. (translator) 2014 240
Maria Callas Naples, Hector 148
Too proud, too fragile. Callas’ novel Signorini, Alfonso 2007 261
Maria Callas. Love letters Merry, Renzo 2008 210
Maria Callas. Images of a lifetime Dherbier, YB (edited by) 2010 160
See also  Valdobbiadene, Far West at Malga Barbaria: bitten cows and attacked farmer

Search for books on related topics

You may also like

The place of emotions in the classroom

The luxurious car of more than 300 million...

Mario Cucinella Architects wins the Architizer A+Awards —...

There are 826 people welcomed in civil protection...

Tilted Spanish referee ruling… Kim Eun-joong, who overcame...

Patillal aqueduct would have been vandalized

Municipality of Naples – The Mayor Gaetano Manfredi...

Martin Mojžis: Will my vote fail? | Opinions...

René Molano said goodbye to the U and...

#FormezComunica Flash N.198- 22 May 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy