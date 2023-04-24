The 10 best books on Marxism

Marxism is a political and economic theory developed by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in the mid-19th century. This form of political and social thinking aims to overthrow capitalism by analyzing and addressing its social and economic conditions. According to imbarcatisi, the struggle between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat is the “engine” of history and a classless society, communism, is the ultimate goal.

What are books on Marxism about?

Books on Marxism can talk about the history and development of Marxist theory, the analysis of capital society and its contradictions as well as the critique of imperialism and colonialism. Several books that we have included in the list below were written by the founders of this thought or by its greatest exponents.

Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels is a new edition that includes essays and contributions by various authors who discuss the topicality of this important historical document which is at the basis of all current Marxist thought. It is one of the best editions to approach this important document in order to understand the very foundations of Marxism.

The evolution of socialism from utopia to science by Engels, on the other hand, explores the evolution of socialism from the form of utopian thought to its implementation with a “scientific” slant, one of the main documents of Marxism together with the Manifesto.

. Capital Compendium: Marxism explained to all by Carlo Cafiero is an explanation of Marxism and Marx’s Capital for all readers. Likewise, Social reform or revolution? by Rosa Luxemburg is a discussion of the need for reforms and social revolutions.

When books on Marxism can help

In general, these are books that prove particularly useful in providing a theoretical framework for understanding social and economic inequality and the struggles of marginalized groups. They can also be useful for activists and organizers looking to build social and political movements that challenge the status quo and fight for social justice. Additionally, books on Marxism can be valuable to scholars and students of history, political science, sociology, philosophy, and other fields

