The 10 best books on Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was an Austrian composer, one of the most influential in the history of music. In his relatively short life he composed hundreds of works (including symphonies, concertos, chamber music, operas and more), many of which have become reference points for composers of later eras.
Books about Mozart can offer valuable information about his life, the creative process and the historical context in which he created his music and, above all, they can help to better understand and appreciate his music.

What are books about Mozart about?

We have selected 10 of the best books in Italian on this great Austrian composer. Some of them focus on specific aspects of his work, such as his works or his piano compositions, while others offer a more general overview of his life and the times in which he lived, as well as the works themselves. There are books with more than 1600 pages, such as “Mozart. The Chronicles”, which is a collection of more than 2000 documents relating to the life of the composer, and there are shorter ones with just 27 pages, such as “Mozart”, which is a short introduction to his life and music aimed at children.
The editions are characterized by different publication dates; some are quite recent, such as “Mozart. Scenes from travels in Italy” of 2020, while others are more than 20 years old, such as “Il teatro di Mozart” of 2006. The authors of the books are also varied, from musicologists and scholars such as Norbert Elias and Wolfgang Hildesheimer to pianists such as Eva Badura Skoda.
Many of them delve into the intricacies of Mozart’s music, exploring the compositional techniques and structures he used in his works. Others focus on the historical and social context in which Mozart lived and worked, examining the cultural milieu of 18th-century Europe.

Summary table of the best books on Mozart

Title Author Edition Pages
Mozart at the opera. The Marriage of Figaro. Don Giovanni. So do all Bietti, John 2017 304
Mozart Hildeschemeir, Wolfagang 2017 431
Mozart. Sociology of a genius Elias, Norbert; Schröter, Michael (edited by), Martini, Rosella (translator) 2019 162
Mozart. Scenes from travels in Italy Cappelletto, Sandro 2020 350
Mozart. The Chronicles. Mozart’s biography in over two thousand documents from 1756 to 1792 Murara, Marco (Editor) 2021 1624
Mozart’s Theater Kunze, Stefan; Cavari, L. (translator) 2006 824
Mozart. The fall of the Gods Bianchini, Luke; Trumpet, Anna 2016 458
Mozart’s Requiem. The story, the documents, the score Wolff, Christoph; Culeddu, B. (translator) 2006 292
Interpret Mozart perform his piano pieces and other compositions Badura Skoda, Eva; Grante, Carlo (translator) 2020 484
Mozart Walcker, Yann; Voake, Charlotte (illustrator); Viviani, Stefano (translator) 2018 27

