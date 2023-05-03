Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was an Austrian composer, one of the most influential in the history of music. In his relatively short life he composed hundreds of works (including symphonies, concertos, chamber music, operas and more), many of which have become reference points for composers of later eras.

Books about Mozart can offer valuable information about his life, the creative process and the historical context in which he created his music and, above all, they can help to better understand and appreciate his music.

What are books about Mozart about?

We have selected 10 of the best books in Italian on this great Austrian composer. Some of them focus on specific aspects of his work, such as his works or his piano compositions, while others offer a more general overview of his life and the times in which he lived, as well as the works themselves. There are books with more than 1600 pages, such as “Mozart. The Chronicles”, which is a collection of more than 2000 documents relating to the life of the composer, and there are shorter ones with just 27 pages, such as “Mozart”, which is a short introduction to his life and music aimed at children.

The editions are characterized by different publication dates; some are quite recent, such as “Mozart. Scenes from travels in Italy” of 2020, while others are more than 20 years old, such as “Il teatro di Mozart” of 2006. The authors of the books are also varied, from musicologists and scholars such as Norbert Elias and Wolfgang Hildesheimer to pianists such as Eva Badura Skoda.

Many of them delve into the intricacies of Mozart’s music, exploring the compositional techniques and structures he used in his works. Others focus on the historical and social context in which Mozart lived and worked, examining the cultural milieu of 18th-century Europe.

List of the best Mozart books on Amazon

Below is the “ranking” of the 10 best books on Mozart that are on sale on Amazon Italian:

Mozart books FAQ

What are the top three Mozart books on Amazon? What is the best book on Mozart’s works? What is the best book about Mozart’s life? What is the best book that explains the genius of Mozart? What is the best book on Mozart in Italy? What is the best book on Mozart’s theater? What is the best book on Mozart’s Requiem? What is the best book for performing Mozart’s pieces? What is the best Mozart book for children?

Summary table of the best books on Mozart