The 10 best books on new technologies – Scientific news.it

New technologies are revolutionizing various fields, bringing advances and innovations that improve efficiency and transform industries. Books on this topic can be interesting because they explain these complex innovations and can offer practical examples to guide readers step-by-step to understanding technologies that can often be very complex at their core.

What are books on new technologies about?

In this collection of books, we delve into the fascinating realm of technology and its impact on society, education, communication, and more. From exploring the potential of the metaverse to understanding artificial intelligence and its effects, these books offer invaluable information for the layman.

A complete overview

Among the titles in this collection, Possible futures e The great convergence they provide broad perspectives on the future of technology. They explore how emerging technologies, such as the metaverse and the Internet, are shaping our lives and transforming industries. These books offer an inspiring analysis of the potential consequences, both positive and negative, that these technological advances can bring.

Technical expertise

For those interested in learning more about technical topics without going too far into the complicated New technologies and design of computer and telecommunications systems offers a comprehensive knowledge of computer systems, telecommunications and information technology. This is the first of three volumes covering a wide range of topics from theory to practice, offering examples and exercises to reinforce your learning. These are texts aimed at technical institutes but which, however, can also prove to be very useful for non-students.

social and cultural implications

Examining the intersection of technology with society and culture, Artificial intelligence e Keep fit! they focus on the impact of new technologies in different sectors. The first adopts a multidisciplinary approach to explore the concept of artificial intelligence, its functioning and its implications. The other focuses on the effects of digital media transformation on the sport and physical activities sector in general by trying to analyze the social and cultural changes made possible by technological advances.

Education and personal development

The role of technology in education and personal development is another essential aspect covered in this collection. Technologies and new PEI explores the integration of technology into personalized educational design, especially for individuals with special educational needs. Very useful for educators it could be too Growing up in the digital agea text that examines the use of technology in different stages of life, from childhood to adulthood, and explores potential future scenarios of a digitally driven world.

Length and publication details

The books on the list vary in length, with some ranging from 140 to 330 pages. They offer concise yet comprehensive explorations of their respective topics, making them accessible to a wide range of readers.
In terms of publication dates, the editions are all quite recent (indicatively covering the period between 2018 and 2022). The most recent publications reflect the latest advances and trends in technology, ensuring that readers stay up-to-date with the rapidly changing landscape.

FAQ on books on new technologies

What are the top three new technology books on Amazon?

What is the best book on the future of new technologies?

What is the best educational book on new technologies?

What is the best book on new technologies and globalization?

What is the best book on new technologies related to artificial intelligence?

What is the best book on new technologies and wellness?

What is the best book on new technologies and new PEI?

What is the best book about new technologies and their influence on children and young people?

What is the best book on the negative influence of new technologies?

Summary table of the best books on new technologies

Title Author Edition Pages
Possible futures. How the metaverse and new technologies will change our lives Cappannari, Lorenzo 2022 288
New technologies and design of computer and telecommunications systems. For the IT articulation of technical institutes sector.. (Vol. 1) Camagni, Paolo; Nikolassy, ​​Riccardo 2019
New technologies and design of computer and telecom systems, vol. 2 Camagni, Paolo; Nikolassy, ​​Riccardo 2020
New Technologies and design of computer and telecommunications systems (Vol. 3) Camagni, Paolo; Nikolassy, ​​Riccardo 2021
The great convergence. Information technology, web and new globalization Baldwin, Richard; Negro, Nanni (translator) 2018 326
Artificial intelligence. What it really is, how it works, what effects it will have Quintarelli, Stefano (edited by), Angela, Piero (Preface) 2020 144
Keep fit! Well-being active and new technologies Martelli, Stephen; Matteucci, Ivana; Russo, Joanna; Tallarita, Loredana 2019 176
Technologies and new PEI. Facilitators and tools in the individualized educational plan Emili, Enrico Angelo; Pascoletti, Stephen 2021 240
Growing up in the digital age. The use of new technologies in childhood, school age and adulthood: what future? Capellani, George 2018 176
Digital dementia. How new technology makes us stupid Spitzer, Manfred; Petrelli, Maria Alessandra (translator) 2019 336
