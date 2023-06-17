Home » The 10 best books on occupational safety


by admin


In this umpteenth list of books, we delve into the topic of safety at work. These books provide valuable information, guidelines and regulations to ensure employee well-being in various work environments. They cover a wide range of occupational safety aspects, including legal frameworks, technical specifications, risk management and the prevention of accidents and injuries. Whether you’re a business owner, safety professional, or just interested in understanding workplace safety, these books offer comprehensive resources and practical advice.

What are occupational safety books about?

These books offer a comprehensive exploration of workplace safety, providing valuable resources for professionals and individuals interested in the industry. They can serve as essential references for those responsible for implementing security measures in their organizations, as well as for employees trying to understand their rights and duties. Additionally, these texts may be useful for students studying occupational safety or pursuing careers in related fields. By examining each book individually, we can gain a deeper understanding of their contents and potential applications.

List of the best occupational safety books on Amazon

Below is the top list of the 10 best books on occupational safety that can be found on Amazon, Italian version:

Compendium of occupational safety


In short: A compendium that explains the Consolidated Text on health and safety in the workplace with the amendments and the European legislation. Questionnaires at the end of each chapter.



TU Safety At Work Commented With Jurisprudence

In short: Comment on the individual articles of the Consolidated Law on occupational safety, with updated jurisprudence, indices and summaries. New rulings on corporate liability, Covid-19 and more.


FAQs on occupational safety books

What are the top three occupational safety books on Amazon?

What is the best book on workplace safety and health?

What is the best manual for understanding workplace safety regulations?

What is the best guide to understanding the safety rules on construction sites and working at height?

What is the best occupational safety book in 2023?

What is the best book on criminal aspects of occupational safety?

What’s the best book for managing safety and security risks while traveling internationally?

What is the best book commenting on the legislative framework for occupational safety?

What is the best book on the role of the prevention and protection service manager?

What is the best book to understand ergonomics and its impact on occupational safety?

What is the best book on occupational safety culture and its implementation?

Summary table of the best books on occupational safety

Title Author Edition Pages
Consolidated text for health and safety in the workplace Pais, Andrea (Editor) 2022 708
Compendium of occupational safety CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. VV. 2022 192
Illustrated construction site safety. Legislation for the protection of health and safety on construction sites and in work at height Semeraro, Joseph; De Rossi, Manuel 2011 240
Safety at work 2023 Various (edited by) 2023 1920
Job security. Criminal profiles Castronuovo, Donato; Curi, Francesca; Tordini Cagli, Silvia; Tower, Valeria; Valentine, Vico 2021 488
Travel safely. The correct management of the safety and security risk in travel abroad Biasiotti, Adalberto 2019 208
TU Safety At Work Commented With Jurisprudence Guariniello; Guariniello (collaborator) 2022 1760
The head of the prevention and protection service Warrior, James; Purple, Antonio; Vescuso, Silvia 2020 336
Security behavior management and BBS protocol Borghetto, Richard 2020 224
Fearless organizations. Create psychological safety at work to learn, innovate and grow Edmondson, Amy C.; Di Liddo, Annalisa (translator) 2020 240
