The 10 best books on Paracelsus

The 10 best books on Paracelsus

Philippus Aureolus Theophrastus Bombastus von Hohenheim, better known as Paracelsus, was a Swiss luminary of the Renaissance period. Physician, alchemist and astrologer, Paracelsus is recognized as one of the pioneers of chemistry and alchemy and for having given birth to a new branch of medicine, iatrochemistry, a sort of science that was based on the use of minerals to treat various diseases . Despite the controversial nature of his theories and practices during his lifetime, Paracelsus’ innovative legacy continues to fascinate people today.

What the books about Paracelsus are about

Books on Paracelsus may focus on Paracelsus’ life and contributions to medicine, while others may delve into his alchemical and philosophical beliefs. Some books may also explore the historical context of Paracelsus’ work and its impact on Renaissance culture.
Many of the books also examine his theories, even the more questionable ones, and his innovative practices such as the use of minerals as medicines and wound healing. Another common subject in Paracelsus books is his interest in alchemy and the occult. Paracelsus believed in the transformative power of minerals and metals and saw alchemy as a means of unlocking the hidden potential of the natural world.

Who may like books on Paracelsus

Books on Paracelsus can be useful for anyone interested in the history of medicine, Renaissance culture or the intersection of science and philosophy as well as the history of alchemy and pioneering medical practices. They can also be useful for medical professionals seeking to understand the historical context of modern medical practices.

List of the best Paracelsus books on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books on Paracelsus that are available for purchase on Amazon Italian version:

Summary table of the best books on Paracelsus

Title Author Edition Pages
The magical world of Paracelsus Hartmann, Franz; Monti, M. (translator) 1983 280
Dictionary of alchemy and antiquarian chemistry. Paracelsus Texts, Gino 1983 304
Paracelsus and the divine science of man Nuti, Carlo G. 2020 308
Alchemy and spagyria. From the great work to the medicine of Paracelsus River, Patrick; Dalla Zonca, A. (translator) 2000 224
Paracelsus Schnitzler, Arthur; Filippi, Paola Maria (edited by) 2018 185
Paracelsus. Magic, medicine and prophecy at the end of time Webster, Charles; Giudice, Franco (editor), Ricciardo, Salvatore (translator) 2016 412
Magic and science from Paracelsus to Newton Webster, Charles; Corsi, P. (translator) 1984 158
Lexicon of Paracelsus. With the explanation of the more obscure terms found in his texts Dorn, Gerhard; Fincati, Vittorio (translator) 2021 168
The Prophecies of Paracelsus Paracelsus 92
The Hermetic and Alchemical Writings of Paracelsus Paracelsus 142

