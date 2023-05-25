The 10 best books on political philosophy

Political philosophy is a branch of philosophy that focuses on fundamental questions concerning political systems, governance, and social organization. This subject provides an intellectual framework for evaluating and judging policy ideas, institutions and practices. In essence, it delves into the theories and principles underpinning politics.

What are political philosophy books about?

In this assortment of philosophical texts, we explore various aspects of political philosophy. These books delve into the realm of political thought, analyzing concepts, examining historical contexts, and providing critical insights. These are texts that provide introductions or insights into the subject to involve readers, students and scholars.

A collection of philosophical perspectives

Within this selection, we find a wide range of philosophical perspectives on politics. Some volumes offer comprehensive surveys of the history of political philosophy, providing readers with an overview of influential thinkers and their ideas. Other texts focus on specific concepts, contexts, or critical analyzes of political theory. While some books are aimed at introductory readers, others engage more advanced audiences, delving into complex philosophical debates.

Other details

As regards the length of these texts, they range from relatively concise volumes of about 180 pages to more extensive works of over 500 pages. The longest book in this assortment is Handbook of political philosophy with approximately 577 pages, providing readers with a comprehensive exploration of political philosophy from the Sophists to Hannah Arendt. Instead the shorter text, Political philosophy. The new frontiers ,” is approximately 183 pages long and offers concise insights into contemporary political philosophy. As for publication dates, this list includes both previous and most recent editions. The oldest book in the selection is Models of political philosophy released in 2003, while the last born is Handbook of political philosophy released in 2022. The other titles fall within this time frame, covering the past two decades.

Some authors have written multiple books on political philosophy within this selection. For example, Andrea Salvatore has contributed to both Handbook of political philosophy That Political philosophy. The new frontiers . Furthermore, some publishers, such as Laterza and Einaudi, have published more books than the list.

