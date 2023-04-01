Home News The 10 best books on reggae
The 10 best books on reggae

The 10 best books on reggae

Reggae is a musical style born in the late 60s in Jamaica characterized by syncopated rhythms and the use of Jamaican patois. In the following decades this style has literally fascinated the public often with songs characterized by socially engaged lyrics as well as “contagious” melodies. In any case, reggae is not just a musical style: over time it has become a real culture, a lifestyle that promotes love, equality and unity.
The popularity of reggae lies above all in the fact that it can be linked to the desire to express themselves on the part of the most marginalized communities. Precisely because of this reggae has become a powerful tool for expressing the will for social change as well as for social and political activism and has managed to give a voice to those who too often do not have one.

What reggae books are about

There are various books on reggae on Amazon.it and they often talk about the history of this type of music as well as the main characters who have influenced its style over time (one above all: Bob Marley). Some books also focus on the techniques that make this style so distinctive and how it has influenced other genres over the years.

Who are reggae books for?

These books may be useful for music enthusiasts, those interested in Jamaica, and students and scholars of Jamaican music, history, and culture. Furthermore, for musicians and producers these books could prove useful in gaining insights into the techniques and styles that make reggae so distinctive.

List of the best reggae books on Amazon

Below the top list of the 10 best books on reggae that are on sale on Amazon (in Italian version):

Reggae books FAQ

What are the top three reggae books on Amazon?

What is the best book on the history of reggae music?

What is the best book to understand reggae?

What is the best book on the origins of reggae?

What is the best book on LKJ?

What is the best music book from Jamaica?

What is the best book on the history of reggae in Italy?

Summary table of the best books on reggae

Title Author Edition Pages
Reggae explosion. The History of Jamaican Music Salewicz, Chris; Boot, Adrian; Benzi, T. (traduttore) 2004 217
100 records ideal for understanding reggae Laganà, F. (edited by) 2004 288
Rasta Marley. The roots of reggae Mazzoni, Lorenzo 2009 218
LKJ. Life and battles of the reggae poet I spoke, Sarah 2009
Reggae Ferrari, Paul 2010 128
Paperback reggae. Origins, protagonists, history and stories of upbeat music Bettini, Stefano; Tosi, Pier 2009 252
Bass cultures. Music from Jamaica: ska, rocksteady, roots reggae, dub and dancehall Bradley, Lloyd; Carlotti, G. (translator) 2008 393
Rasta snob. The history of reggae in Italy Giant, Steve; Manzo, Andrea (Main Contributor) 2022 240
Journey to Jah. Journey into reggae. DVD. With book Dernish, Noël; Springer, Moritz 2014
Bob Marley. Rastaman Marley, Bob 2012 200

