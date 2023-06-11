The 10 best books on Salvador Dalí – Scientific News

In this collection of books, we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Salvador Dali, one of the most famous and enigmatic artists of the 20th century. These texts provide insights into Dali’s life, art and psyche, exploring his prolific career, surrealist tendencies and unique perspectives. Through a combination of biographical accounts, diaries, writings, and analyses, readers gain a deeper understanding of Dali’s artistic genius, his personal struggles and triumphs, and the intricate symbolism and themes present in his work.

The assortment starts with “Salvador Dalì. The paintings”, an extensively illustrated volume meticulously edited by Robert Descharnes and Gilles Néret. This book showcases the complete collection of Dali’s paintings, including rare and previously inaccessible works. Exquisite photographs, detailed descriptions, and high-quality paper make it a visual treat for art enthusiasts.

It then continues with several other books, some of which written by Dali himself, essential for understanding his personality. An example is “My Secret Life” which offers an intimate look into the life of Dali. This book offers an engaging exploration of the artist’s eccentricities, self-centeredness and deep connections to Surrealism. Inquisitive readers are strongly advised to delve into Dali’s psyche. In another book written by him, “Diary of a Genius”, Dali presents himself cheeky, revealing his bizarre, distorted and in love self. This compelling book, translated by F. Gianfranceschi, allows readers to immerse themselves in the first-person account of one of the most eclectic, eccentric and brilliant personalities of all time. “Perverted and paranoid. Writings 1927-1933” collects the texts written by Salvador Dalì in the 1930s, a crucial period that will define his surrealist poetics and artistic maturation. Edited by Robert Descharnes, with translations by Moreno Manghi and Laura Xella, this volume offers a deeper understanding of the artist’s literary activity and his creative evolution during that period. Finally we mention “The tragic myth of Millet’s Angelus”, Dali’s manuscript, lost during the Nazi occupation of France and then rediscovered. First published in 1963 and subsequently enriched with new illustrations and author’s commentary, it sheds light on the intricate symbolism and interpretations behind Jean-François Millet’s famous painting.

Salvador Dalì. The paintings

In short: A complete collection of paintings by Salvador Dalí, including rare and previously inaccessible works, accompanied by detailed texts and exquisite illustrations.



My secret life

In short: Dalí’s secret life revealed in his own words, offering insight into his self-absorbed and surreal nature. Recommended for art lovers and those curious about the artist’s eccentricities.



Salvador Dalí: Alchemy of a Genius

In short: A biography that reveals the man behind the public figure of Salvador Dalí, delving into his dramas, fears, nightmares and secret loves. An intriguing retrospective for both admirers and newcomers.



Diary of a genius

In short: Dalí’s diary showcases his bizarre, distorted and amorous self-expression. A captivating first-person account of one of the most eclectic, eccentric and brilliant personalities of all time.



50 magical secrets for painting

In short: An art book with 50 magical secrets for painting, offering intricate and engaging reading for those interested in the craft.



Dalí: 1904-1989: Conquest of the Irrational

In short: Explore the artist’s technical prowess, provocative compositions, and thought-provoking themes of death, decay, and eroticism. Suitable for both beginners and art enthusiasts.



