The 10 best books on social work

Social work books, handbooks and guides provide valuable insights, practical strategies and theoretical frameworks for those interested in careers in the social work and volunteering fields. These resources offer knowledge about effective interventions, ethical considerations, cultural competencies, and more, equipping readers with the tools to make a positive impact in their communities.

What are social work books about?

In this list we have a collection of books that explore various aspects of social work. These books delve into different topics related to social work, providing insights, knowledge and practical guidance for professionals in the sector.

Foundations and history of social work

Among the titles on this list are books that focus on the foundations and history of social work. They examine the origins of the profession, its evolution over time, the key themes and debates that have shaped it.

Skills and competences in social work

Another group of books on this list highlight the essential skills and competencies required in the field of social work. These titles emphasize key skills social workers must possess, including effective communication, problem solving, and critical thinking. Offering practical guidance and strategies, these books help professionals improve their experience.

Specific fields of intervention in the social service

then there are other books that focus on specific areas of intervention within social work. These titles delve into topics such as immigration, decision making, documentation, and building networks and services for people in need. These are books for those who want specialized knowledge in the broader context of social work.

Length of books and publication dates

The books in this list vary in length, from relatively shorter works of around 140 pages to longer works of around 330 pages. Some of the shorter titles include The social service interview e Immigration and social servicewhile longer ones include The fields of intervention of the social service e Models of social work.
In terms of publication dates, some editions are relatively older, such as The social service. History, themes and debatespublished in 2009. There are more recent editions, however, including Social work: key competencies e The personal services networkpublished in 2021.
Several books in this list are published by Carocci.

Social Work Books FAQ

What are the top three social service books on Amazon?

What is the best book on social work interviewing?

What is the best skills book for social work?

What is the best book on human services.?

What is the best book on the history of social work?

What is the best book on social work areas of intervention?

What is the best book on social work and immigration?

What is the best social work ethics book?

What is the best writing manual for social workers?

Summary table of the best books on social work

Title Author Edition Pages
The social service interview Merry, Elena; Palmieri, Paola; Pumpkin, Fabrizio 2017 142
Social work: key competencies Bertotti, Teresa; Fazzi, Luke; Rosignoli, Angela 2021 228
The personal services network. From legislation to organization Franzoni, Flavia; Anconelli, Marisa 2021 236
The social service. History, themes and debates Fargion, Silvia 2009 204
The social service. Fundamentals and culture of a profession Snow, Elizabeth 2008 263
The fields of intervention of the social service Campanini, Annamaria (edited by) 2020 336
Immigration and social service. Social work knowledge and skills Spinelli, Elena 2005 160
Deciding in social service. Method and ethical reflections Bertotti, Teresa 2016 189
Documentation and social service. Writing manual for operators Bini, Laura 2018 224
Models of social work. From theory to intervention Sanfelici, Mara 2017 250
