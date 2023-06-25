The 10 best books on submarines

If you’re fascinated by submarines and their place in history, this collection of books on Amazon is perfect for you. With a range of titles covering different aspects of submarine warfare, these books provide captivating stories, technical insights and first-hand accounts of life beneath the waves. The books are aimed at all people interested in the daring exploits of submarine crews during the Second World War or in secret missions and espionage conducted in the depths of the sea.

What are submarine books about?

Delving into the pages of these books, you will come across a wealth of information about the crucial role played by submarines in various historical events. The collection covers a wide range of subjects, from thrilling battles fought in the Atlantic during WWII to covert operations carried out by Soviet submarines. An interesting title U-Boot by Sergio Valzania, focuses on the intense battles between German U-boats and Allied forces in the Atlantic. Through meticulous research and personal accounts, Valzania vividly portrays the harrowing conditions endured by submariners and the relentless pursuit of victory.

These books also explore the intricate world of underwater espionage. In Quick dive by Sherry Sontag, Christopher Drew, and Lawrence A. Drew, you’ll gain insights into the covert operations conducted by the United States Navy to intercept Soviet communications and the challenges they faced. This captivating account spans the period from post-WWII to the Clinton administration. Furthermore, Kursk by Gianfranco Sorge delves into the tragic story of the Russian submarine Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in 2000. Through the perspectives of a victim, their families and a young conscript, the author offers a touching exploration of emotions, loss and redemption associated with this devastating event.

In Submarine U-boots and other underwater vehicles from the Great War to today you will find a compact overview (just over 120 pages) of submarines and other submersible vehicles from World War I to the present day.

The Big Book of Submarines, offers a colorful exploration of military and civilian submarines throughout history. It features captivating stories based on real-life events and individuals, providing a vivid account of the history and evolution of submersible vessels. This volume aims to captivate readers, especially those aged 9 and over.

Another notable title in this list is a book in English: The Illustrated World Guide to Submarines. This “encyclopedia” examines submarines from various countries and periods. Offers detailed information on a multitude of submarines, including their origins, sizes, speeds, armament, propulsion, and crew capabilities.

Submarine books FAQ

What are the three best submarine books on Amazon?

What are the challenges faced by submarine crews during WWII?

What is the secret history of the Soviet submarine K-19?

The Soviet submarine K-19, the first to be equipped with nuclear missiles, has been involved in a series of malfunctions and accidents. Discover its history, including the nuclear tragedy involving the crew, in the book K19. The secret history of the Soviet submarine.

What submarine espionage operations has the United States conducted?

What are the details of the Kursk submarine tragedy?

The book Kursk. Sailor, I was waiting for you tells the tragic story of the Kursk submarine, which sank in the Barents Sea in 2000. The author relives the events through the points of view of the victims and their families.

What are the technical aspects of submarines explained in the book The Big Book of Submarines?

The book explains how periscopes and sonar work, as well as revealing shipboard life and details about cooking, bathing and sleeping aboard submarines.

What information does the book provide War under the sea about the cold war?

The book tells the story of the underwater front in the Cold War, focusing on Soviet and US submarine fleets, deployment strategies and the role of deadly weapons aboard submarines.

Which submarines are described in the book Submarines?

The book tells the story of submarines, from the first experimental vessels to the gigantic nuclear boats. Famous submarines such as the Nautilus, German submarines from World War II and those used during the Cold War are described.

What is explained in the book Submarines told to the kids?

The book provides a simple and intuitive explanation of the main functional aspects of submarines and life on board. It is suitable for children aged 8 and up.

What’s in the submarine encyclopedia The Illustrated World Guide to Submarines?

The encyclopedia offers a comprehensive overview of submarines from around the world, from history to nuclear-powered submarines.

Summary table of the best books on submarines

TitleAuthorEditionPagesU-boat. Stories of men and submarines in the Second World WarValzania, Sergio2013262K19. The secret history of the Soviet submarineHuchthausen, Peter; Bigelow, Kathryn (Dopo), Kollektiv Ulyanov (traduttore)2021208Quick dive. The secret history of submarine espionageSontag, Sherry; Drew, Christopher; Drew, Lawrence A.; Modola, P. (traduttore)2010444Kursk. Sailor, I was waiting for youSorge, Gianfranco2022180Submarine U-boots and other underwater vehicles from the Great War to todayRoffo, Stefano2021128War under the sea. The Underwater Front in the Cold War 1945-1991Valzania, Sergio2022272Submarines. 300 large boats from all over the worldJackson, Robert; Santilli, A. (translator); Delle Macchie, C. (translator) 2011320Submarines told to the kidsBajano, Roberto2020–The Big Book of SubmarinesHill, Christian; Lombardo, Giulia (illustrator); Bellucci, Ariadne (illustrator)2022144The Illustrated World Guide to SubmarinesParker, John2013256

