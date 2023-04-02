Home News The 10 best books on the history of advertising
The 10 best books on the history of advertising

The 10 best books on the history of advertising

Advertising is one of the oldest forms of communication ever and can be traced back to ancient civilizations. When a merchant screamed at the top of his lungs described his wares at the market he was, in effect, advertising. In recent centuries, particularly in the modern era, it has become an integral, if not vital, part of the economy itself and therefore of human societies themselves.
Advertising fuels business growth and stimulates consumer demand. During the 1800s and, above all, during the 1900s, advertising became a veritable and highly sophisticated industry, with agencies and professionals specialized in the creation and publication of advertisements.

What the books on the history of advertising are about

The books listed below deal with the history of advertising, in particular that in Italy (after all, they are all books on amazon.it). They can also assess the impact of advertising itself on society and culture as well as its role in shaping or changing consumer behaviour.
Books can talk about popular advertising campaigns as well as the people and agencies that developed them. They can also mention the development of advertising techniques, how they have evolved and how media channels have changed and the ways in which advertising itself is used to promote products of various kinds. There are also several hints on marketing, very useful hints for professionals in this field. Indeed, advertising professionals are the main target of these books: knowing the history of advertising is essential for any good marketing expert.

List of the best books on the history of advertising on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books on the history of advertising found on Amazon:

Advertising History Books FAQ

What are the top three books on the history of Amazon advertising?

What is the best book of 2022 on the history of advertising?

What is the best book on the history of advertising in Italy?

What is the best book on the history of fashion advertising?

What is the best book on advertising graphics in Italy?

What is the best book on the history of advertising in Italian TV?

Summary table of the best books on the history of advertising

Title Author Edition Pages
History of advertising Bernocchi, Roberto; Bertelli, Bruno (Preface), Neuburg, Till (Preface) 2022 704
History of Italian advertising Codeluppi, Vanni 2013 182
History of advertising. The men and ideas that changed the world Tungate, Mark 2016 336
History of advertising in Italy from 1945 to today Falabrino, G. Luigi 2007 144
Fashion & advertising. An illustrated story Codeluppi, Vanni 2016 130
Pencils. History and Publicity: 1875-2019 Renzi, John 2019 151
Buying is believing. Advertising in Italy from the Belle Époque to today Bands, Ferdinando; Bini, Elizabeth; Gaudenzi, Bianca 2016 177
Writers and Advertisements. History and theories Alessi, John; Boatmen, Linda; Marino, Tony; Zaganelli, G. (edited by) 2012 200
History of Italian advertising from the unification of Italy to the present day Farchione, Antonio 2020 604
Carousel. Advertising and Television 1957-1977 Cimorelli, Dario; Roffi, Stephen 2019 312
