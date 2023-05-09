Home » The 10 best books on the history of cooking
News

The 10 best books on the history of cooking

by admin
The 10 best books on the history of cooking

The history of cooking is at least as old as theA wise man. The act of cooking, in fact, has been put into practice since man has achieved the ability to prepare food, especially after cooking over a fire. Factors such as culture, religion and geography have however influenced the evolution of cooking techniques and ingredients throughout history, in particular that of the last 4000-5000 years.
There are quite a few books on the history of cooking on Amazon and of course many of them delve into the history of cooking in Italy. However these books can talk about various topics, from the origins of the kitchen itself in human history to the role of food in religious practices to the impact of commerce on cooking and the development of culinary traditions.

What are cookbooks about?

This list of books focuses on the subject of food and its history, culture and identity, particularly in Italy. Some of these books are dedicated to exploring the history of Italian cuisine, while others focus on specific dishes or ingredients. Some of these books are written by renowned food historians such as Massimo Montanari or Jacques Le Goff.
Many of the books also delve into the cultural and social significance of food in Italian society and how it has evolved over time. They can provide, for example, a detailed analysis of the evolution of Italian food culture, from the ancient Etruscans to the present day.
Other books focus on specific dishes, such as pasta, exploring their history and cultural significance. These books can contain recipes and anecdotes, as well as explore the role pasta has played in Italian cuisine and culture. Still others may explore the social and cultural significance of food in society explain how food has been used to express identity, social status or even political power.
One of the books presents the history of Italian cuisine in a more engaging way, using comics and illustrations to represent the evolution of Italian food culture.

See also  Covid has increased resistance to antibiotics: thus the Wuhan virus has mutated and leaves symptoms after the infection

List of the best books on the history of cooking on Amazon

Now the list of the 10 best books on the history of cooking that are present on Amazon Italian version:

FAQs on books on the history of cooking

What are the top three cooking history books on Amazon?

What is the best book on the history of Italian cuisine?

What is the best book on the history of pasta?

What is the best book on the science and history of cooking?

What is the best book on the history of aristocratic cuisine in Italy?

What is the best book on the history of cooking in the Middle Ages?

What is the best book on the history of Italian cuisine?

Summary table of the best books on the history of cooking

Title Author Edition Pages
The Italian identity in the kitchen Montanari, Max 2013 104
History of pasta in ten dishes. From tortellini to carbonara Cesari, Luke 2021 344
Food and cooking. Food science, history and culture McGee, Harold; Rapuano, Federico (translator); Traini, M. (translator) 2016 884
The aristoplates. Stories and recipes of aristocratic cuisine in Italy Capasso, Lydia; Esposito, Joanna 2015 207
Tastes of the Middle Ages. The products, the kitchen, the table Montanari, Max 2014 290
The kitchen and the table. History of 5000 years of gastronomy: 04 Le Goff, Jacques; Ferniot, Jean; Scaramuzzi, Nunzia (translator) 2019 336
Italian Cuisine, History and Curiosities: A journey through the history of Italian cuisine, among dishes, legends and curiosities, from antiquity to the present day. Cardi, Maurizio Maria 261
History of Italian cuisine in comics. From Etruscan tagliatelle to tiramisu Italian Academy of Cuisine (edited by) 2021 208
The Italian kitchen. History of a culture Capatti, Alberto; Montanari, Massimo; Fugenzi, Manuela (contributor) 2005 424
With taste. History of Italians at the table Dickie, John; Galimberti, Fabio (translator) 2009 447
See also  Covid, from the squeeze on workers without a pass to free tampons at school: this is what the new DL provides

You may also like

Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Bassa Djeri Sabirou impassable,...

Students in La Ulloa demand guarantees for their...

The stamp celebrating the 75th anniversary of the...

Chinese diplomat expelled for intimidating Canadian MP

The ratification of 3 bills of vital interest...

They arrest a man who was carrying 20kg...

Tesla’s price cuts hit Lucid’s net loss in...

Goyo received the award as Change Agent

Barracelli, the program for the companies of southern...

Yongzhou land port “to the south to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy