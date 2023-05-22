The 10 best books on the history of physics

Books on the history of physics are invaluable resources for anyone intrigued by this exciting topic. They provide comprehensive narratives that trace the evolution of scientific ideas or recount revolutionary periods that have marked this discipline or made it take a significant leap forward. These books will certainly be of interest to a large audience: students, physics and science teachers, various enthusiasts of these subjects, researchers and professionals in the scientific fields.

What are books on the history of physics about?

In this collection of books, we delve into the fascinating history of this important discipline.

Different perspectives on physics

Some books focus on the general history of physics, providing a comprehensive overview of significant discoveries and key figures in the field. For example, e History of physics by John D. Bernal, a British physicist and biologist who died in 1971, delves into the historical progression of physics, exploring the progress from Galileo to the last century.

Other books delve into the historical outlines of specific branches of physics or delve into the history of certain discoveries or the publication of specific theories or certain important or pivotal periods in the history of physics.

Lengths and publication dates vary

These books span a range of lengths and publication dates. Some books are relatively shorter, at around 200-300 pages, while others stretch beyond 500 pages. Among the shortest there are Thirty years that shocked physics e History of Italian Physics . The Oxford Handbook of the History of Physics the only English-language book on the list, stands out as the longest book, at almost 1000 pages.

Publication dates also vary in the listing. Some books are relatively older editions, such as Thirty years that shocked physics first published in 1966, e Physics for poets published in 1994. However, there are also very recent books such as The number of heavens released in 2020.

List of the best books on the history of physics on Amazon

And now the list of the 10 best books on the history of physics that can be bought on Amazon.it (the last book is in English):

