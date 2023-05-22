Home » The 10 best books on the history of physics
The 10 best books on the history of physics

Books on the history of physics are invaluable resources for anyone intrigued by this exciting topic. They provide comprehensive narratives that trace the evolution of scientific ideas or recount revolutionary periods that have marked this discipline or made it take a significant leap forward. These books will certainly be of interest to a large audience: students, physics and science teachers, various enthusiasts of these subjects, researchers and professionals in the scientific fields.

What are books on the history of physics about?

In this collection of books, we delve into the fascinating history of this important discipline.

Different perspectives on physics

Some books focus on the general history of physics, providing a comprehensive overview of significant discoveries and key figures in the field. For example, e History of physics by John D. Bernal, a British physicist and biologist who died in 1971, delves into the historical progression of physics, exploring the progress from Galileo to the last century.
Other books delve into the historical outlines of specific branches of physics or delve into the history of certain discoveries or the publication of specific theories or certain important or pivotal periods in the history of physics.

Lengths and publication dates vary

These books span a range of lengths and publication dates. Some books are relatively shorter, at around 200-300 pages, while others stretch beyond 500 pages. Among the shortest there are Thirty years that shocked physics e History of Italian Physics. The Oxford Handbook of the History of Physicsthe only English-language book on the list, stands out as the longest book, at almost 1000 pages.
Publication dates also vary in the listing. Some books are relatively older editions, such as Thirty years that shocked physics first published in 1966, e Physics for poetspublished in 1994. However, there are also very recent books such as The number of heavensreleased in 2020.

List of the best books on the history of physics on Amazon

And now the list of the 10 best books on the history of physics that can be bought on Amazon.it (the last book is in English):

FAQ about books on the history of physics

What are the top three books on the history of physics on Amazon?

What is the best book on the history of the discoveries of physics?

What is the best book on the history of physics from Galileo to the present day?

What is the best book on the history of quantum theory?

What is the best book on the history of time research?

What is the best book on the history of Italian physics?

What is the best book on the history of multiverse research?

What is the best book on the history of physics in English?

Summary table of the best books on the history of physics

Title Author Edition Pages
Characters and discoveries of physics. From Galileo to quarks Segre, Emilio 2018 666
Physics for poets. The scientist as man and artist: history of physics from Galileo to the present day March, Robert H.; Ioli, E. (translator) 1994 400
Thirty years that shocked physics. the history of quantum theory Gamow, George; Felici, L. (translator) 1966 205
The evolution of physics Einstein, Albert; Infeld, Leopold; Graziadei, A. (translator) 2011 288
History of physics. From the discovery of fire to the modern age Bernal, John D.; Cassandro, M. (translator) 2014 320
History of physics: from antiquity to the present day PAPPALARDO, Prof. VINCENZO 558
History of time. Measuring time from Zeno to quantum physics Mazur, Joseph; Malafarina, Giovanni (translator) 2020 288
History of Italian Physics. An introduction Baracca, Angelo 2017 208
The number of heavens. A history of the multiverse and the quest to understand the cosmos Siegfried, Tom; Best, Andrea (translator) 2020 320
The Oxford Handbook of the History of Physics Buchwald, Jed Z. (curator), Fox, Robert (curator) 2017 960
