The term “new generations” typically refers to young individuals, typically those born between the 1990s and 2000s, also known as Generation Z or iGen. Children born in this period represent the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age and, as a result, have a different perspective on the world than previous generations. They are more connected, diverse and technologically savvy than any previous generation.
Just as it happened for many new generations in the past, even those of today are often at odds with the older generations. One of the main reasons why the younger generations may be at odds with the older ones is due to a difference in values ​​and beliefs. The younger generation tends to be more liberal and open-minded, with a greater emphasis on equality and social justice. They grew up in a world that is more diverse and accepting of different lifestyles and cultures. Although generalizing, as an axon, is always wrong.

What are the books about the younger generation about

New Generation books typically explore the characteristics, attitudes, and behaviors of young people, particularly those of Generation Z, and how they differ from previous generations. They can examine the impact of technology, the role of social media, and the influence of culture on this generation’s development. These books often provide insights and strategies for educators, parents, and employers seeking to better understand and engage with younger generations. The same texts can also be useful for older generations who find it difficult to connect with or understand the attitudes and behaviors of their children or younger colleagues.

Books to read about the new generations

Among the most interesting books on the so-called “millennials”, i.e. children born after the year 2000, is Leading millenials While Generation Z is described as a guide for teachers, parents and all those people who want to understand and deepen the topics related to the so-called “digital natives”.

List of the best new generations books on Amazon

Below is the top list of the 10 best books on the new generations that are on sale on Amazon, Italian version:

FAQ on books about new generations

What are the top three new generation books on Amazon?

What is the best book about his company and the new generations?

What is the best book on nihilism of the younger generation?

What is the best book about Generation Z?

What is the best book about millennials?

What is the best book on the new generations of the twentieth century?

Summary table of the best books on the new generations

Title Author Edition Pages
Leading millennials. Getting to know the new generations to build successful partnerships in the company Baruffaldi, Laura; Bauer, Beatrice (introduction) 2019 125
The word to the young. Dialogue with the generation of active nihilism Galimberti, Umberto 2018 323
Generation Z: Statistical and phenomenological snapshot of a hyper-technological and hyper-connected generation Guarnaccia, Hector; Boniolo, Federica (collaborator); Ceccone, Gregorio (collaborator); Conte, Garibaldi (collaborator); D’Acuti, Guido (collaborator); Dal Maso, Davide (collaborator); Micheletti, Andrea (collaborator); Simoni, Claudio (collaborator); Tagliapietra, Gigi (Preface) 641
Millennials and beyond! New generations and managerial paradigms Botteri, Titian; Cremona, Guido 2019 148
The century of the young. The new generations and the history of the twentieth century Sorcinelli, P. (edited by), Varni, A. (edited by) 2004 319
Youth and generations Mannheim, Karl; Merico, Maurizio (a cura di) 2019 141
Post-millennial marketing. Next Generation Marketing Capeci, Federico 2017 152
Generations. Who we are, what we want, how we can dialogue Capeci, Federico 2020 186
Teenagers and significant relationships. Generation Z Survey 2018-2019 Alfieri, Sara (edited by), Marta, Elena (edited by), Bignardi, Paola (edited by) 2020 224
Alchemists of the new generation. Evolve in joy Zurlini, Andrew 2015 176
