The 10 best books on tropical diseases

The 10 best books on tropical diseases

Tropical diseases are infectious diseases prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions of the world. These diseases are caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi and can be transmitted through various means, such as mosquito bites, contaminated water and direct contact with infected individuals. Some common tropical diseases include malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus and cholera.
It is important to inform yourself about tropical diseases before traveling to tropical areas because these diseases can have serious health consequences and, in some cases, can be fatal. It is important to be aware of the risks and take the necessary precautions to avoid exposure to these diseases.

What the books on tropical diseases are about

Books on tropical diseases generally discuss the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of these diseases. Some of them are interested in epidemiology and transmission as well as clinical manifestations and diagnoses. Almost everyone also talks about treatments and management as well as prevention and control.
However, on Amazon in Italian there are not many texts on tropical diseases apart from three which we have however included in the ranking below in the first places. In the remaining “slots” of the ranking we have included the English-language books of the “Neglected Tropical Diseases” series. These are texts, obviously aimed at doctors and health professionals, which provide broad overviews and detailed information on the main and most common tropical diseases, especially those that spread among low-income populations in developing countries. Each text in this series deals with a specific region of the world.

List of the best books on tropical diseases on Amazon

And now the top list of the 10 best books on tropical diseases that you can buy on Amazon, Italian version:

Summary table of the best books on tropical diseases

Title Author Edition Pages
Infectious & tropical diseases for students and general practitioners Nicola Coppola; Dear Ivan; Borgia William; Gaeta John the Baptist 2021 544
Radiology of tropical and parasitic diseases DiEgidio, Joy 2015
Tropical Infectious Diseases(2 Voll.) [Copertina flessibile] by Carosi Carosi; Piccin Publisher (edited by) 2012 200
Neglected Tropical Diseases – Sub-Saharan Africa Gyapong, John (the curator), Boatin, Boakye (the curator) 2018 428
Neglected Tropical Diseases: North America Weatherhead, Jill E. (a cura di) 2022 272
Neglected Tropical Diseases – Latin America and the Caribbean Franco-Paredes, Carlos (a cura di), Santos-Preciado, José Ignacio (a cura di) 2016 252
Neglected Tropical Diseases – Oceania Loukas, Alex (a cura di) 2018 300
Neglected Tropical Diseases – East Asia Utzinger, Jurg (edited by), Yap, Peiling (edited by), Steinmann, Peter (edited by), Bratschi, Martin (edited by) 2019 180
Neglected Tropical Diseases – South Asia [Lingua Inglese] Singh, Sunit K. (Editor) 2020 416
Neglected Tropical Diseases: Middle East and North Africa: 2 Mcdowell, Mary Ann (Editors), Rafati, Sima (Editors) 2014 282
