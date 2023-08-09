This selection deals with the figure of Zinedine Zidane, the internationally renowned French footballer. These books delve into various facets of his life and career, shedding light on both his remarkable achievements and his intriguing complexities.

What are the books about Zidane about?

Some books provide a detailed biography, revealing the layers of Zidane’s personality, from his childhood in Marseille to his illustrious career as one of the greatest footballers in history. These works highlight his achievements, including multiple Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

Another group of books takes a more creative approach. They intertwine fiction with reality, as seen in a literary courtroom drama that imagines a trial involving Zidane’s actions on the field. This imaginative narrative explores her elegance and rebellious spirit that have captivated audiences around the world.

Some works focus on specific moments in Zidane’s career. One book, in particular, analyzes the infamous warhead crash during the 2006 World Cup final, diving into the events leading up to that historic moment and the global reactions that followed.

Zidane’s mystique is also viewed through an artistic lens, where his aura is captured in a short story accompanied by French translations. Furthermore, an innovative combination of DVD and book provides a unique perspective, focusing exclusively on Zidane during arguably the most famous of all, Italy-France match at the 2006 World Cup.

List of the best Zidane books on Amazon

And now the list of the 10 best books on Zidane that can be found on Amazon:

Zidane books FAQ

What are the top three Zidane books on Amazon?

Summary table of the best books on Zidane

TitleAuthorEditionPagesZidaneHermel, Frederic; Veltroni, Walter (Preface), Lupieri, Giulio (translator)2020240Zidane judgment. Empyrean and darkness of a 10 in revoltGagliani, Hannibal 2022200Zidane. A portrait of the 21st century. DVD. With bookGordon, Douglas; Parreno, Philippe2007–Zidane. A secret lifeLahouri, Besma; Fontana, R. (translator) 2009297Zidane. Anatomy of a world warheadManghi, Sergio 200741ZidaneDotto, Giancarlo; Piauton, M. (translator) 200094What I really said to ZidaneMaterazzi, Marco2006109One hundred and ten minutes, a lifetime. The parable of Zinedine ZidaneCaioli, Luca2006183Zidane’s melancholy. Opposite French textToussaint, Jean-Philippe; Ferrucci, R. (translator)200832ZIDANE: Biography of a success storyBouta, Alia-163

