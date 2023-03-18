Home News The 10 best countries for retirees in 2023
The 10 best countries for retirees in 2023

by admin
The 10 best countries for retirees in 2023
Anyone who wants to spend their retirement in paradise will find what they are looking for here: The “Global Retirement Index 2023” has published its annual ranking. These ten countries offer sun and a low cost of living.

1 / 11Colombia made it to number 10 – the country not only offers a tropical climate with dream beaches and sun all year round. According to the Retirement Index, Colombia also has a good healthcare system. You can also live a middle-class life in smaller towns in Colombia for around 1,000 US dollars a month, for 2,000 dollars in the capital Bogota. © Imago
View of the island of Kho Mak in Thailand
2 / 11It has long been known that Thailand is a paradise for European emigrants. For pensioners, however, it is particularly worthwhile because there are special conditions for long-term visas for people over 50 years of age. In addition, real estate prices are particularly attractive here: a two-room apartment in Thailand can be purchased for less than $30,000. © IMAGO/Fokke Baarssen
The port of Portofino, Genoa in Italy
3 / 11Those who prefer to stay in Europe should take a closer look at Italy for retirement. In the south, the weather stays warm even in winter with temperatures around 20 degrees. According to the Retirement Index, Italy also ranks second among the best healthcare systems in the world. The cost of living is higher than in the pensioners’ paradise of Thailand. But for around 2,500 euros a month, the costs are also reasonable here. © Imago
Étretat in Normandy (France)
4 / 11As long as you don’t choose Paris, you can make a very nice life as a pensioner in France. It’s warm and sunny on the Côte d’Azur even in winter, and you can afford a little house for around 200,000 euros. The healthcare system is also very good and cheap – a normal visit to the doctor costs less than 10 euros. © Pixabay
The island of Santorini in Greece
5 / 11The sun shines 250 days a year in Greece. No wonder, then, that it is ranked 7th in the “Retirement Index”. In addition, the cost of living is lower than in Germany, since the Greeks have to make do with less than 20,000 euros a year on average. © Pixabay
The small town of Nerja in southern Spain
6 / 11In Spain, pensioners can live well for less than $2,500 a month. The cost of living is lower than in Germany, especially outside of the larger cities. The food culture of the Spaniards is a real highlight – and a 3-course meal can usually be shot for less than 20 euros. In addition, Spain is one of the safest countries in Europe. © IMAGO/Martin Silva Cosentino
Rainforest and sandy beach in Costa Rica
7 / 11If you want to spend your old age in the tropics, you could choose Costa Rica. The country ranks 5th in the “Retirement Index”. For 3,000 US dollars a month, a retired couple can lead a good life, including an apartment. If you have more money, you can almost live in luxury. There are also beautiful beaches and sun all year round. © Victor Bordera/Imago
The crater lake Quilotoa in the Andes of Ecuador
8 / 11There are few countries where the cost of living is as low as Ecuador. A retired couple can get everything they need to live here for $1,800 a month. Small apartments on the Pacific Coast can be bought for under $150,000. As well as the beaches, there’s the mountain backdrop of the Andes – so there’s something for everyone. © Imago

See also  Guangxi Quanzhou Children's Books, Xinhua Dictionary Now Vulgar Content and Pictures | Mainland Textbooks | NTDTV Online

The city of Bocas del Toro in Panama
9 / 11Panama can also score with retirees with low living costs and an upscale lifestyle. Nice apartments can be bought here for $150,000. You need a pension of around 1,000 dollars a month to live on – in Germany you are considered to be at risk of poverty with this income, in Panama you live in luxury. There is also a pensioner visa that is relatively easy to get. © Imago
The city of Puerto Escondido on the coast of Mexico
10 / 11Mexico is number 2 in the “Retirement Index”. Retirees can live a relaxed life here for around 800 US dollars a month, that’s all it takes. The country also has a modern healthcare system, with doctor visits costing between $300 and $800 a year. With a short-term visa you can live in the country for four years – but you have to update the visa every year. © Imago
Late summer in the Portuguese Algarve between Portimao and Cabo de Sao Vicente / The beautiful bay of Praia
11 / 11The best country for retirees in 2023 is Portugal. Why? Because it fulfills all wishes: the climate is always just right, the landscape is breathtakingly beautiful and it is one of the safest countries in the world. The health system is ranked 12th among the best in the world by the World Health Organization. A couple can easily make ends meet on $2,500 a month. © IMAGO/Rex Schober

