Those who prefer to stay in Europe should take a closer look at Italy for retirement. In the south, the weather stays warm even in winter with temperatures around 20 degrees. According to the Retirement Index, Italy also ranks second among the best healthcare systems in the world. The cost of living is higher than in the pensioners’ paradise of Thailand. But for around 2,500 euros a month, the costs are also reasonable here. © Imago