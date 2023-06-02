The 10 best dental marketing books

Today we present a somewhat particular series of marketing books. The texts are dedicated to the marketing of dental practices and for dentists. The books seek to provide valuable information and practical advice to help dental professionals improve their practices, attract new patients, and compete effectively in the industry. They can be very helpful in running a successful dental clinic by talking to him about topics such as marketing techniques, patient acquisition, team management and differentiation in a competitive marketplace.

What are dental marketing books about?

In these texts we can identify several common themes and similarities. First, most of these texts focus on the challenges faced by dentists in the modern dental industry, where competition, low-cost centers and changing patient behaviors have become significant factors. They emphasize the need for dentists to adapt their practices to the changing landscape, implement effective marketing strategies, and deliver exceptional patient experiences.

A recurring topic among these books is dental practice management, including managing people, resources, and finances. Some books delve into the specifics of controlling and optimizing various aspects of dental practice management, such as human resources and cost management. For example, Generate Value di Lucietti covers the fundamental elements of maintaining a balance within a dental practice ecosystem, including patient selection, control management, human resources, marketing and web marketing.

Several books explore practical marketing tools for promoting dental clinics, attracting new patients, and effectively competing with low-cost centers. Marketing dentale di Montosi and Riguzzi provides case studies, practical examples and simple but effective advice for dentists who want to successfully promote their studies.

Additionally, patient acquisition and retention play a vital role in these books. The authors recognize the importance of developing strong patient relationships and providing excellent customer service. They discuss techniques for attracting new patients, retaining existing ones, and setting yourself apart from the competition. For example, Markedonzia di Lagona explains the necessary skills, both clinical and managerial, as well as the tools, in particular digitization, that modern dentists must possess in order to acquire and retain clients and, in general, to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Other details

Some books are succinct with around 100 pages, like Winning Dental Office Secretary , which offers quick and practical advice to improve the efficiency and organization of the reception of the dental office. The book with the most pages is Extra Clinical Scheme with nearly 450 pages it notably provides insights and guidance on how to get new patients for dental practices.

All the books were published between the years 2010 and 2020 and are therefore all very recent.

