The 10 best guides in Venice – Scientific news.it

The collection features a range of guides to the enchanting city of Venice, each offering a unique perspective on its history, culture and hidden gems.

What do the Venice guides talk about?

From discovering hidden places and secrets to providing comprehensive overviews and specific walking itineraries, the collection appeals to both the curious explorer and the meticulous planner.

A guide, written by Lonely Planet Italia, delves into the heart of Venice, highlighting unmissable experiences, walking itineraries and advice for each neighborhood. It covers a huge range of aspects, from gothic palaces to art biennales and masquerade parties. Another selection, “Unusual and secret Venice”, takes readers on a journey through the hidden corners and secrets of the city. It unveils lesser-known sites such as the culvert with alchemical sculptures and offers insights into decoding the symbolism of art and architecture according to esoteric traditions.

A complete Touring Club guide introduces readers to every corner of the city, from shopping streets to museums and picturesque lagoon islands. It’s a great choice for those seeking an in-depth exploration of the beauty of Venice. “111 places in Venice that you really must discover” presents the city through a poetic lens, exploring its histories, republics and serene past, guiding readers through lesser-known alleyways and bridges with love and generosity.

For travelers looking for a concise guide, “Venezia. With Folded Map” offers a pocket edition with a folded map and suggestions for places to visit, shopping, accommodation and restaurants.

List of the best Venice guides on Amazon

Now the ranking of the 10 best Venice guides that are on sale on Amazon:

FAQ on Venice guides

What are the top three Venice guides on Amazon?

Summary table of the best Venice guides

TitleAuthorEditionPagesVeneziaPasini, Piero2023216Unusual and secret VeniceJuggle, Thomas; Zoffoli, Paola; Galifi, Irene2022429Touring Club | Guide to the City of Venice, Curiosities, Anecdotes and Stories, from Piazza San Marco to the Islands of the Lagoon, 13×22 cm | 2022 editionTouring (ed.) 2022240111 places in Venice that you really have to discoverTuscan, Anna; Montieri, Gianni2023240Venice. With folded map–2021176Walking around VeniceGarini, Alberta; Agliardi, Allegra201040Unusual and secret VeniceJuggle, Thomas; Zoffoli, Paola; Galifi, Irene2022429Venice. Walking itineraries. With removable mapPrice, Gillian; Yogerst, Joe2023192Venice the way I like it. A guide to getting lostThierard, France2015–The magical bridges of Venice. Where lions fly and pigeons walk. With mapSantarossa, John; Fabris, Pierfranco (illustrator)2023432

Share this article

Search for other books on the site

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

