The 10 best psychological novels

Welcome to a captivating selection of psychological novels available on Amazon. Each of these works offers a unique journey into the intricate landscape of the human mind, exploring themes of identity, obsession and self-discovery. We embark on this literary exploration as we delve into the depths of the human psyche.

What are psychological novels about?

One of the most important titles in this collection is Zeno’s conscience. It is a masterpiece of 20th century European literature, which tells the tragicomic story of Zeno Cosini, a man described as “inept in life”. Guided by his psychoanalyst, Zeno reflects on the twists and turns of his indecisive existence, marked by futile attempts to quit smoking. As Zeno grapples with his inner turmoil, he finds himself trapped in a destiny seemingly beyond his control, swinging between order and chaos, certainty and ambiguity.

Another compelling work is The metamorphosis. Written by Franz Kafka, this short story delves into the nightmarish transformation of Gregor Samsa into a giant insect. Explore the hope of recovering lost humanity, the struggle to adjust to an alien existence, and the weight of societal expectations. Kafka’s fiction paints a portrait of the modern individual, silenced and isolated by circumstances.

Going forward, The Red and the Black presents us with the tumultuous rise of Julien Sorel in post-revolutionary France. A character driven by ambition and passion, Julien navigates a world filled with intense love and an unrelenting thirst for power. Stendhal’s novel is a study in the profound and mysterious contradictions of the human heart, a theme he resonates deeply.

Crime and Punishment takes us on a journey through the psyche of Raskolnikov, a young man who commits murder to assert his superiority, only to be consumed by guilt and irrationality. Dostoyevsky’s exploration of morality, guilt, and the struggle for redemption is nothing short of a psychological masterpiece.

On the contrary, Genji’s Story it is often considered the first psychological novel. Murasaki Shikibu’s work delves deep into the human soul, presenting a timeless exploration of emotions and feelings. It is a classic that continues to influence and resonate with readers around the world.

Shifting gears, we enter the realm of contemporary psychological thrillers with The silent patient. Alicia Berenson, an artist with a seemingly perfect life, takes a shocking turn when she shoots her husband. Her withdrawal into silence raises questions that only a seasoned criminal psychologist can unravel. Michaelides’ novel draws readers into a web of manipulation and intrigue, challenging our perceptions of truth and deception.

My restless Vanessa it is a narrative that explores the complexity of human relationships and the blurred lines between love and abuse. Vanessa Wye, at the age of fifteen, becomes involved in a passionate relationship with her forty-two year old literature teacher. The novel juxtaposes her past and her present, forcing her to reevaluate her experiences.

In the end, Free as the snow introduces us to Nive White, a young woman looking for a place to call home. Nive’s journey takes place against the backdrop of an ancient Navajo legend, where finding a unique red maple leaf can change one’s destiny. Rita Nardi’s debut novel is a tale of self-discovery, confidence, and the power of change, offering readers a heart-warming story even amid snowy landscapes.

