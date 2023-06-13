The 10 best ramen books

If you’re a fan of ramen and want to explore the world of Japanese cuisine, this assortment of books on Amazon is perfect for you. With a huge range of titles covering different aspects of ramen, you’ll find everything from recipes and techniques to the history and culture behind this beloved dish.

What are ramen books about?

Embark on a culinary journey with Ramen and other Japanese broths . This collection of 75 easy-to-follow recipes from Sachiyo Harada focuses on different types of ramen, including shoyu, miso, and shio. It also delves into aemen (hot dishes) and hiyashi (cold dishes), providing clear explanations and precise instructions. For those seeking detailed illustrations and guidance on oriental cooking, Ramen. Japanese noodles and appetizers it’s a great choice. This book, by Tove Nilsson, Roland Persson and Jonas Cramby, offers an in-depth exploration of the ingredients and techniques needed to create authentic flavours.

For a complete understanding of the origins, history and recipes of ramen, The book of ramen by Stefania Viti and Paolo Picciotto is a precious resource. Featuring 30 original recipes from Ramenya establishments in Italy, this book combines cultural insights with stunning photography, making it an almost visual scrapbook of this dish. Those interested in exploring the techniques, ingredients and cultural aspects of ramen should consider Ramen house. Techniques, ingredients, culture: the definitive book Ramen. A comic cookbook by Hugh Amano, Sarah Becan and Alessia Conti is a must-read. Combining the history of this legendary dish with numerous recipes, it stands out as one of the best books in this assortment. Ravioli and noodles. Bao, Gyoza, Biang Biang, Ramen and much more by Pippa Middlehurst is a collection of favorite recipes inspired by Taiwan, China and Japan.

In Ramen Japanese cooking at home of Cooking At Home, you’ll find beautifully illustrated instructions for making your own fresh noodles, various broths, and classic ramen toppings like sliced ​​pork chashu and seasoned soft-boiled eggs. This book is perfect for fans of Japanese cuisine. If you are looking for a cookbook that offers a broader cooking experience, Ramen: Japanese noodles and small plates by Tove Nilsson presents 50 delicious recipes, including that of udon.

List of best ramen books on Amazon

Here is the list of the top 10 ramen books that are available for purchase on Amazon Italian (the last three books are in English):

Ramen and other Japanese broths

In short: Harada presents 75 easy recipes for homemade Japanese ramen, divided into three parts: shoyu ramen, miso ramen and shio ramen. The book also includes recipes for hot and cold dishes.



The book of ramen

In short: A book that offers 30 original ramen recipes, the history and culture behind them, and the recipes of three Italian ramenya (places that prepare this type of recipe). Well written with nice photos.



Ramen. A comic cookbook

In short: A fun and informative comic that combines the history of ramen with numerous recipes. Highly recommended for ramen lovers



Ramen: Japanese Noodles & Small Dishes

In short: This cookbook includes 50 delicious recipes for ramen, udon, gyoza, pickles, okonomiyaki and tempura, providing a taste of Japan in your kitchen.



Ivan Ramen

In short: A memoir and a cookbook in one, Ivan Ramen shares the story of Ivan’s journey from troubled youth to Tokyo restaurant star. Includes over 40 recipes, including his signature Shio Ramen.



Ramen books FAQ

Summary table of the best ramen books