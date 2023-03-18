Home News The 10 best vegetarian cookbooks
The 10 best vegetarian cookbooks

by admin
In recent years, vegetarian cooking has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional meat-based diets. Its main components are vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, nuts and seeds and all animal products such as meat, fish and poultry are excluded. Vegetarian cooking is a great way to support animal rights and animal welfare, but also a good way to get the safe use of nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote good health and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

What vegetarian cookbooks are about

Vegetarian cooking books provide recipes, tips, and tricks for creating delicious and nutritious vegetarian meals. They often include information about the nutritional value of different vegetarian ingredients, as well as advice on how to incorporate vegetables into your daily meals. The recipes can vary from simple or traditional dishes, for example those of the Italian regional traditions, to more elaborate or “contemporary” dishes. Books on vegetarian cooking can also provide information on how to make vegetarian dishes more nutritious and how to substitute ingredients to make vegetarian dishes vegan. Some books, for example, provide tips for preparing vegetarian dishes that look and taste like their non-vegetarian counterparts.
The first book in the list below, The vegetarian cooking code, is a complete guide to vegetarian cooking, with a focus on Italian cuisine. It offers step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a wide range of vegetarian dishes, with sections dedicated to different types of ingredients and cooking techniques.
the second book, All the flavor you want, is written by the well-known chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo and is a collection of 50 recipes for vegetarian dishes. The recipes are divided into sections based on the type of dish, such as appetizers, first courses, main courses and desserts.
Il third book is a collection of 140 vegetarian recipes divided into seasonal menus. This book offers an easy way to plan healthy meals while enjoying the flavors of the season.
Greedy healthy eating is a book that helps organize healthy, tasty and cheap vegetarian menus for the whole week. Through tips and tricks, the book offers the opportunity to save time and resources in the preparation of meals. The book was born from the homonymous website and YouTube channel which also offer information on vegetarian cuisine.
Vegetarian recipes from Italy is a book of 400 vegetarian dishes selected by Slow Food. The book is designed for vegetarians, but also for those who want to vary an omnivorous diet and limit the consumption of meat. It covers most of the courses that can be found in a typical meal, such as appetizers, first courses, main courses and desserts. The recipes are based on the Italian regional tradition and focus on the seasonality of the raw materials.
Contemporary vegetarian cuisine is an ALTATTO recipe book, a journey through images, seasons, gastronomic techniques and haute cuisine vegetarian dishes. The book offers both vegetarian and plant-based recipes, accompanied by a foreword by Pietro Leemann.

List of best vegetarian cookbooks on Amazon

And now the top list of the 10 best vegetarian cookbooks that are available for purchase on Amazon.it:


Greedy healthy eating. Recipes, tricks and secrets for organizing vegetarian menus for the whole week

FAQ on vegetarian cookbooks

What are the top three vegetarian cookbooks on Amazon?

What is the best vegetarian cooking technique and practice book?

What is the best vegetarian cookbook?

What is the best vegetarian Italian regional recipe book?

What is the best contemporary vegetarian cookbook?

What is the best book for becoming a vegetarian?

Summary table of the best vegetarian cookbooks

Title Author Edition Pages
The vegetarian cooking code Lemann, Pietro 2019 624
All the flavor you want. 50 vegetarian cooking recipes Cannavacciuolo, Antoninus 2019 260
Cooking according to nature. 140 veg recipes divided into seasonal menus Locatelli, Lorenzo; Trevisani, Catia; Rinaldi, Antonietta 2016 192
Greedy healthy eating. Recipes, tricks and secrets for organizing vegetarian menus for the whole week Pennacchioni, Elizabeth; Pennacchioni, Federica 2020 180
Vegetarian recipes from Italy. 400 traditional regional dishes Minerdo, Bianca (Editor) 2021 416
Contemporary vegetarian cuisine. Eating with the senses Altatto (Editor), Leeman, Pietro (Preface) 2020 224
We cook natural. 55 delicious green recipes Giorgione, Emmanuel 2022 160
Become a vegetarian or vegan. A complete guide to veg culture and cuisine to start understanding more and better. Ed. minor avv 2019 199
Pretty good veg. For a vegetarian kitchen design Simonelli, Angela 2022 224
The Silver Spoon. Greedy vegetarian. Bases, preparations, recipes 2022 256

