The 10 most beautiful in the world in 2023, according to People magazine in Spanish

magazine every year People in spanish He usually makes a list of the 50 most beautiful. This is a coveted list that includes different celebrities who have stood out among their most recent covers.

This year the list of People It has a particularity and it is that it is divided into several groups, for example, Los Eternos, Los Duros, Las Amazonas, Los Guerros, among others. However, in a YouTube video they revealed the complete list and to the surprise of many it is headed by a Colombian singer.

Shakira

This year Shakira has been a world trend due to her break with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. To overcome this episode in her life, the Barranquillera woman has used music to let off steam and show other women that you can always get ahead of any situation.

Becky G

The 26-year-old star with Mexican roots has shone in music and has had the opportunity to step on big stages like the Coachella festival. In addition, with her songs such as “Mamiii” with Karol G and “Chanel” with Featherweight, they have positioned themselves in the global top of music platforms and on the list of People.

Manuel Turizo

The 23-year-old is one of the most outstanding artists of the urban genre; however, he has ventured to experiment with new rhythms such as merengue and bachata. Soon, he will premiere his new single with Shakira called the “Empty Cup”, in which the woman from Barranquilla can be seen dressed as a mermaid.

Bad Bunny

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican is at the highest point of his career, as his new music has been a complete success and for the third consecutive year he has been proclaimed the most listened to artist on the planet on Spotify. In addition, he had one of the most successful tours in Latin America with his tour World’s Hottest Tour.

Diego Tinoco

The 25-year-old actor was born in Anaheim, California, to a Mexican father and an Ecuadorian mother. The young man has become a trend for his interpretation of Nero the Phoenix Knight, in the new film Knights of the Zodiac.

Karol G

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has become one of the most influential women in the urban genre; Well, with her songs and her charisma, she has reached one of the highest points of her career. In addition, several of her songs are in the world top.

Ana de Armas

The Cuban star surprised the world with her acting talent and was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde. Another of his achievements has been that he co-hosted the iconic Saturday Night Live show with Karol G in April.

Jennifer Lopez

Actress and singer Jennifer López has stood out in the world of entertainment for her ability to act and sing. Recently, she starred in the film The Mother from Netflix, which after its debut reached number 1 on the platform.

Thalia

The 51-year-old Mexican singer has excelled in the world of acting and music. Her latest projects are: the album Thalia’s Mixtape and the docuseries Thalia’s Mixtape: The soundtrack of my lifewhich can be seen on Paramount+.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

This couple has formed one of the strongest marriages in the world of football. Recently, in social networks it has been said that it was Roccuzzo who convinced the Argentine star to choose the sand of South Beach instead of Saudi Arabia. And both are on the list of People.

