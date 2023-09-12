The 10-Yuan Lunch Lady’s Unexpected Internet Fame: Why She Wants to Quit

Popular 10-Yuan Lunch Lady on the Internet No Longer Wants to Continue

In a recent media interview, the famous “Sister Bench” expressed her intentions to no longer continue selling her popular 10-yuan lunch boxes. She stated that the overwhelming number of customers, some of whom don’t pay directly and others who even bring their own bowls and basins, are making her job unsustainable. Selling food has become different from her original intention.

“Sister Bench” gained fame on the internet for selling affordable lunch boxes that include more than 30 types of dishes, such as braised tenderloin, duck, and fish. These lunch boxes, packed with rich and diverse dishes, attracted a large number of customers, often resulting in long queues at her stall.

One worker at a nearby construction site mentioned that they have been eating at “Sister Bench’s” stall for the past six months due to the economic and affordable nature of her meals. Netizens commented that finding such cheap and delicious lunches is difficult outside of schools. They praised the lunch lady for not only providing help to everyday people but also offering an opportunity to experience different flavors.

However, the overwhelming demand has taken a toll on the “Sister Bench,” leading her to reconsider her position. The constant struggle to accommodate the influx of customers, coupled with some individuals taking undue advantage of her services, has made it challenging for her to continue her work.

The decision of the popular lunch lady has sparked reactions among internet users, with many expressing disappointment and sadness over the potential loss of such a valuable and affordable food option. They emphasized the need to cherish opportunities like “Sister Bench’s” lunch boxes, which not only provide delicious meals but also cater to various tastes and preferences.

It remains to be seen whether “Sister Bench” will permanently close her stall, or if she will find a way to continue providing her popular lunch boxes. Regardless, her story has struck a chord with many, highlighting the importance of supporting local vendors and appreciating the efforts they put into providing affordable and diverse food options.

