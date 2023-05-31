The 1,000-square-meter “Capital Youth Science Fiction Education Space” is unveiled, and science fiction fans have the opportunity to watch blockbuster films first-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: 1,000 square meters of “capital youth science fiction education space” unveiled Science fiction fans have the opportunity to watch blockbuster movies first

Metaverse experience area.Photographer/Reporter Yuan Yi “A special session for small science fiction fans is here!” The 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will be held in Shijingshan District from May 29th to June 4thShougangAs an important part of the China Science Fiction Convention Beijing Science Fiction Carnival, the 2023 China Science Fiction Convention·Tide Fantasy Adventure Season will be launched simultaneously. In the fantasy season, the 1,000-square-meter “Capital Youth Science Fiction Education Space” was unveiled, bringing surprises to young science fiction fans. In addition, the China Science Fiction Conference is constantly held, and sci-fi fans big and small have the opportunity to see the exciting blockbusters on the sci-fi debut platform first. “The future is by your side”, the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference·Tide Fantasy Adventure Season will meet with the general public in Hall 11 of Shougang Park, with a total exhibition area of ​​about 8,000 square meters. Focusing on the two themes of digital life experience highland and pan-sci-fi industry experience, combined with food, clothing, housing and transportation, multiple themed exhibition areas such as mirror world space, future bookstore, fantasy come true, science fiction film and television, etc. are set up on site to create Jiyuan universe experience, aerospace experience, science fiction film and television The industrial chain is equal to an integrated exhibition. Big sci-fi fans can have a glimpse of the latest knowledge on the forefront of aerospace in the exhibition area, and small sci-fi fans can also “get started” with interactive devices. At the scene, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily noticed that a 1,000-square-meter “Capital Youth Science Fiction Education Space” was set up in the exhibition hall of Chaofan Adventure Season, which was divided into six special areas, namely Centennial Science Fiction, Science Fiction Experience, and Science Fiction Salon, to provide young people with independent learning and creation. A sci-fi educational space for communication and interactive experience. In addition, the Noitom exhibition area brought trauma orthopedic surgery robots and motion capture products; Jiayin Technology teamed up with Dolphin Publishing House to bring science fiction popular science, cultural and creative products; the 100-square-meter VR large-space PVP team in the "Red Equal to Heaven" exhibition area Competitive experience games also attract a large number of sci-fi fans. Wonderful activities continued, and the VR experience unit also kicked off in Shougang Park. The content of this exhibition includes 3 360° film works, 4 interactive VR works and 1 AR work. The content of the works spans the East and the West, based on reality, and with the blessing of technology, it leads the public to immerse themselves through the past and the future. The “Freehand Rock Climbing” series not only truly restores the uncanny craftsmanship of nature with panoramic shooting technology, but also allows the audience to climb thousands of feet of cliffs with the protagonist, and experience the tension and thrill of freehand rock climbing. The interactive work “CLAP” uses gesture recognition technology to achieve the interaction between characters and the development of the plot. “Fantasy Realm” is inspired by the fifth chapter of “Dream of Red Mansions”, Baoyu’s journey to the void. The audience will enter the multi-dimensional space created by the mirror and experience the oriental charm immersively. “Dancing” is an AR work, which can bring virtual dancers into the real world through smartphones or tablets through augmented reality. At the same time, works such as “Genisis”, “Heartbeat BEAT” and “Cosmogonic in the Evolution of the Universe” are waiting for the audience to explore. This year’s VR experience is located at booth No. 11-52, Hall 11, Shougang Hall 11, the main venue of the 2023 “China Science Fiction Conference-Tide Fantasy Adventure”, and the exhibition will last until June 4. Metaverse, virtual dogs, escort robots… what the future world will look like, why not come to the world of science fiction movies to find out. On the evening of May 30th, the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference Beijing Science Fiction Movie Night kicked off at Shougang Park, Shijingshan District. “The 6 sci-fi movies of “The Law of Deep Space” were unveiled on the movie night premiere platform, attracting many sci-fi fans big and small to “check in”. In addition, the Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that this event launched the "Science Fiction Short Films" unit for the first time – collecting sci-fi short films for global film creators and sci-fi fans, discovering and supporting new sci-fi film talents, and incubating various high-quality sci-fi film and television projects , Improve the overall creative level of science fiction films.

Metaverse, virtual dogs, escort robots… what the future world will look like, why not come to the world of science fiction movies to find out. On the evening of May 30th, the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference Beijing Science Fiction Movie Night kicked off at Shougang Park, Shijingshan District. “The 6 sci-fi movies of “The Law of Deep Space” were unveiled on the movie night premiere platform, attracting many sci-fi fans big and small to “check in”.

In addition, the Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that this event launched the “Science Fiction Short Films” unit for the first time – collecting sci-fi short films for global film creators and sci-fi fans, discovering and supporting new sci-fi film talents, and incubating various high-quality sci-fi film and television projects , Improve the overall creative level of science fiction films.