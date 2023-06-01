Home » The 10th anniversary is coming for KiSS Mugello
News

The 10th anniversary is coming for KiSS Mugello

by admin
The 10th anniversary is coming for KiSS Mugello

The values ​​on the track are sustainable innovation, technology, passion and fun. In this tenth anniversary the focus will be on avoiding food waste, promoting sustainable mobility, encouraging the recycling of materials and the circular economy, fighting littering, protecting natural resources, promoting the importance of positive impact on the territory , accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities and support for local non-profit organizations.

See also  EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Consolidation of Shares in Issue to Mexican Peso Hedged Share Classes page 1

You may also like

D1 Lonato / J29: ASKO winner of DYTO...

They find a taxi loaded with hallucinogens in...

Pay Attention to Early Warning, Reasonable Travel, Safe...

Eighteen year old killed in the station, a...

an appeal from the WHO Regional Director for...

7-year-old boy would have been abused by classmates

Giulia Tramontano’s boyfriend confessed – Campania

Taiwan’s obesity rate is 45% higher than Japan’s...

They will denounce the driver for assaulting a...

Jilin Province: Celebrate “June 1” and enjoy childhood

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy